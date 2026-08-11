Keyfactor Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Seven straight years of category-leading growth underscores Keyfactor's unique combination of market-leading scale, innovation and momentum

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor, the leader in trust infrastructure for AI and machines, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition marks Keyfactor's seventh consecutive year on the list as the fastest-growing company in trust infrastructure and machine identity.

The recognition highlights a combination rarely seen in enterprise software: Keyfactor has become the largest pure-play company in its market while continuing to grow faster than the category around it. For organizations making critical technology decisions, that combination provides the scale and stability of an established market leader. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, making Keyfactor's continued recognition a significant validation of its long-term growth strategy.

As a company's revenue base grows, sustaining or accelerating the same percentage growth requires increasingly greater absolute expansion. Despite entering each year at significantly greater scale, Keyfactor has continued to accelerate its business and outpace its category, demonstrating sustained market share gains, durable customer demand and continued execution at scale.

"Customers shouldn't have to choose between the innovation of a disruptor and the scale and staying power of a market leader," said Jordan Rackie, CEO of Keyfactor. "Over the last seven years, Keyfactor has evolved from a disruptive startup into the largest pure-play company in our market, while continuing to scale rapidly. That combination is incredibly important. Our customers and partners are making long-term decisions about the infrastructure that will secure their machines, workloads, AI and cryptography for years to come. They need a partner that can meet their requirements today, innovate as the market changes, and have the scale to support them well into the future. Our continued growth is validation that the market increasingly sees Keyfactor as that partner."

Keyfactor's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 follows a year of significant business momentum, marked by a $1B+ strategic growth investment led by Summit Partners, the launch of the Keyfactor Trust Control Plane, the expansion of its global partner program and the intent to acquire Cofide to extend trusted identities to workloads and AI agents. Together, these milestones reinforce Keyfactor's vision of bringing PKI, certificate lifecycle management, cryptographic discovery and machine identity management into a unified trust infrastructure platform. The platform helps organizations reduce complexity, strengthen resilience and build a foundation capable of supporting their security requirements today while adapting to the rapidly evolving AI and post-quantum landscape.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the leader in trust infrastructure for AI and machines. The platform equips enterprises to take control of the machine identities and cryptography that safeguard every digital interaction. By bringing fragmented tools and assets into a single control plane, security teams can see their cryptographic landscape, find and remediate risk exposure, roll out compliant and quantum-safe cryptography, and issue a cryptographic identity to every machine, workload and AI. Trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies, Keyfactor delivers the resilient foundation organizations need to keep running uninterrupted in the AI and quantum era. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact for Keyfactor:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Keyfactor