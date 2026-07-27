Keyfactor Announces Intent to Acquire Cofide to Bring Verified Identity to AI Agents and Cloud Workloads

The acquisition will extend the Keyfactor Trust Control Plane to workloads and AI agents, giving security teams one system to manage and govern every non-human identity across the enterprise.

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor, the leader in trust infrastructure for AI and machines, today announced the intent to acquire UK-based Cofide, an identity platform that secures the software workloads and AI agents running across today's cloud environments. The acquisition will extend the Keyfactor Trust Control Plane to workloads and AI agents, giving security teams one system to manage and govern non-human identities across the enterprise.

As enterprises adopt AI, the automated systems acting inside their environments now far outnumber employees, and the gap is widening. Yet most of these systems are still secured with static credentials that can be copied or stolen, giving whoever holds them the same access as the system itself. Cofide takes a different approach by limiting agent authority giving each workload and AI agent its own verified identity that is unique, short-lived, and runs specific agent outcomes. The solution brings the same standards-based trust to AI that enterprises already expect for their people, devices, and applications.

"At Keyfactor, we've built a track record of expanding our platform capabilities to meet the evolving demands of digital trust and security," said Jordan Rackie, Chief Executive Officer, Keyfactor. "Our intent to acquire Cofide is another step in that journey. As AI agents, machine identities, and autonomous workloads become critical to business operations, trust infrastructure must evolve to keep pace. Cofide strengthens our vision for the Trust Control Plane by extending trusted identity beyond traditional systems and enabling our customers to securely manage the next generation of digital actors with the same confidence they rely on today."

"Customers stall on securing their workloads because it is operationally hard, not because the technology falls short," said Gün Akkor, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Keyfactor. "Cofide makes it practical, and the Trust Control Plane makes it something enterprises can operate and prove at scale."

Keyfactor's Trust Control Plane was built on the premise that trust infrastructure is foundational to every digital interaction. As new workloads and AI agents emerge at scale, Cofide strengthens Keyfactor's platform strategy by adding modern workload and agent identity capabilities that naturally integrate into the broader vision for enterprise trust infrastructure. Organizations are looking for a comprehensive trust infrastructure platform, and by leveraging the Cofide Connect solution, they can extend trusted identity deeper into cloud-native and agentic architectures while remaining anchored to a centralized Trust Control Plane.

"We built Cofide to provide an open standards-based trust layer that unifies workload IAM across multiple cloud platforms and environments, reducing operational complexity while strengthening our customer's security," said Matthew Bates, Founder and CEO, Cofide. "AI agents are proliferating faster than most organizations can secure them. Joining Keyfactor allows us to accelerate delivery of that vision at a scale and depth of trust no standalone company could achieve, exactly when customers need it most."

Cofide's team and technology will join Keyfactor immediately, strengthening the company's vision of delivering comprehensive trust infrastructure in the AI and quantum era.

For more information, please visit: https://www.keyfactor.com/blog/why-we-intend-to-acquire-cofide-verified-identity-for-workloads-and-ai-agents/

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the leader in trust infrastructure for AI and machines. The platform equips enterprises to take control of the machine identities and cryptography that safeguard every digital interaction. By bringing fragmented tools and assets into a single control plane, security teams can see their cryptographic landscape, find and remediate risk exposure, roll out compliant and quantum-safe cryptography, and issue a cryptographic identity to every machine, workload, and AI. Trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies, Keyfactor delivers the resilient foundation organizations need to keep running uninterrupted in the AI and quantum era. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com or follow Keyfactor on LinkedIn.

About Cofide

Cofide is an open-standards identity platform that secures application workloads and AI agents across any cloud environment. Built on open standards including SPIFFE, OAuth, and OIDC, Cofide gives every workload its own verified, short-lived identity, replacing static secrets with cryptographic proof of what a workload is, across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky Hi-Touch PR for Keyfactor

[email protected]

SOURCE Keyfactor