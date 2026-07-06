Keyfactor Announces $1B+ Strategic Growth Investment Led by Summit Partners to Expand Leadership in Securing the AI and Post-Quantum Enterprise

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor, the leader in trust infrastructure for the AI and quantum era, today announced a $1 billion+ strategic growth investment led by Summit Partners. The transaction reflects the increasing strategic urgency around machine identity security, reinforcing Keyfactor's industry leadership at a pivotal moment for enterprise security. The new investment will help accelerate the company's global scale and growth initiatives, enabling product innovation, geographic expansion, team building and strategic acquisitions. Following the close of the transaction, existing investors, including Insight Partners and Sixth Street Growth, will maintain significant ownership in Keyfactor.

"Trust infrastructure has become the foundation that every enterprise, government agency, and AI-driven organization depends on, and Keyfactor is the platform built to manage it at scale," said Jordan Rackie, Chief Executive Officer, Keyfactor. "This investment is a powerful validation of what our team has built and where we are headed. Summit Partners shares our conviction that the opportunity in front of us has never been larger, and this partnership gives us the resources and runway to capture it. For our customers and partners, this is a moment of continuity and acceleration: the same leadership, the same mission, and an even stronger platform."

Four forces are converging to make trust infrastructure a board-level priority: AI-driven identity sprawl, shrinking certificate lifespans, tightening regulatory requirements, and the migration to post-quantum cryptography ("PQC"). Machine identities already outnumber human identities by orders of magnitude and continue to multiply faster than organizations can manage with fragmented tools and manual processes. Governments are reinforcing that urgency through new policy initiatives, including the White House's June 2026 executive orders to accelerate the nation's transition to post-quantum cryptography ahead of 2030. Trust can no longer be configured once and left alone. It must be continuously managed.

Meeting that challenge requires bringing these fragmented pieces under one roof. Keyfactor helps organizations manage digital trust through a unified approach rather than a collection of disconnected tools. The company's Trust Control Plane is designed to provide centralized visibility into the machine identities, cryptographic assets, and trust systems that underpin digital operations, while automating key aspects of lifecycle management and supporting consistent governance across the enterprise. With Keyfactor, customers can achieve greater resilience, stronger security, and a measurable path to post-quantum readiness across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, spanning devices, workloads, and AI agents.

"In our view, the convergence of post-quantum preparation, agentic AI governance, shrinking certificate lifespans, and evolving regulatory expectations is creating an increasingly urgent need for a unified, enterprise-grade platform like Keyfactor's," said Andy Collins, a Managing Director at Summit Partners. "We believe the Keyfactor team has built a category-defining company with deep customer relationships, a highly differentiated solution, and a demonstrated ability to support organizations operating in some of the world's most complex and regulated environments. Unlike point solutions that address a single stage of the certificate lifecycle, Keyfactor offers an end-to-end platform spanning cryptographic discovery, issuance, and ongoing management."

With accelerating year-over-year revenue growth and a record of strong profitability, Keyfactor is scaling from a position of financial strength. The company issues and manages billions of machine identities globally each year, helping more than 2,500 customers worldwide secure and automate trust at scale. Today, Keyfactor supports 50% of the largest banks in the U.S. and Europe, 80% of leading U.S. retailers, and over 40% of Fortune 100 companies with deep penetration in financial services, banking, technology, healthcare, telecom, and the U.S. federal government. Earlier this year, the company achieved FedRAMP certification status to support federal agencies and other government customers, offering a cloud-based option for certificate lifecycle automation designed to support secure modernization efforts.

"Companies across industries and government entities are working to meet PQC-readiness before 2030, and we believe the market opportunity for Keyfactor is significant," said Colin Mistele, a Managing Director at Summit Partners. "Keyfactor's traction with early industry movers looking to prepare for compliance in the future, including those in the global financial services market, government and beyond, lays a solid foundation and builds confidence in the company's potential in other markets."

Upon the close of the transaction, both Andy Collins and Colin Mistele will join the Keyfactor Board of Directors.

"We are incredibly proud of what the Keyfactor team has built. The company has evolved from a market disruptor into a leader in machine identity management," said Thomas Krane, Managing Director at Insight Partners and Board Member at Keyfactor. "Our conviction in the business is stronger than ever, and our decision to remain an active investor reflects our continued excitement for Keyfactor's vision, leadership, and long-term growth potential."

"Our enthusiasm for Keyfactor only continues to grow. Since our 2023 investment, the company has more than doubled in size, reflecting the strength of its leadership team and differentiated platform," said Alex Katz, a Managing Director at Sixth Street Growth. "With demand for machine identity management and cryptographic security accelerating, we believe Keyfactor is well-positioned for its next phase of growth."

Piper Sandler has served as financial advisor to Summit Partners, and Qatalyst Partners has served as financial advisor to Keyfactor.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the leader in trust infrastructure for AI and machines. The platform equips enterprises to take control of the machine identities and cryptography that safeguard every digital interaction. By bringing fragmented tools and assets into a single control plane, security teams can see their cryptographic landscape, find and remediate risk exposure, roll out compliant and quantum-safe cryptography, and issue a cryptographic identity to every machine, workload, and AI. Trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies, Keyfactor delivers the resilient foundation organizations need to keep running uninterrupted in the AI and quantum era. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com or follow Keyfactor on LinkedIn

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a global growth equity firm that invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm's founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare, and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.summitpartners.com or follow Summit Partners on LinkedIn.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Sixth Street Growth

Sixth Street Growth provides growth equity and bespoke capital solutions to mid- and late-stage technology companies. Sixth Street Growth is the dedicated growth investing platform of Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm with over $130 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street has invested over $13 billion in more than 90 companies through its Growth franchise since inception. For more information, and additional disclosures, visit www.sixthstreet.com/growth, and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR for Keyfactor

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SOURCE Keyfactor