Keyfactor Expands Global Partner Ecosystem to Help Partners Lead the AI and Post-Quantum Era

Enhanced program empowers partners to lead the AI and post-quantum transition with new digital trust services

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor, the leader in trust infrastructure for AI and machines, today announced a major expansion of its Global Partner Program, designed to help partners capitalize on one of the largest security transformations in decades. As AI accelerates the growth of machine identities and organizations prepare for the transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC), the enhanced program enables partners to build new advisory, implementation, and managed services that help customers modernize digital trust.

The expanded program equips partners to deliver crypto-agility and quantum readiness services, establish Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Centers of Excellence, and strengthen their role as trusted advisors helping customers navigate increasingly complex, multi-technology environments.

"The transition to post-quantum cryptography represents one of the largest technology and services opportunities our industry has seen in decades," said Louise McEvoy, Senior Vice President, Global Channel Sales, Keyfactor. "Customers aren't simply looking for new products; they need trusted partners who can help them modernize digital trust across AI, cloud, machine identities, and cryptography. Our expanded Global Partner Program brings together hyperscaler ecosystems, technology alliances, AI-powered co-selling, and services enablement to help partners lead that transformation and build sustainable, high-value services practices."

AI is dramatically increasing the number of machine identities, certificates, keys, and cryptographic dependencies organizations must manage, while quantum computing is forcing enterprises to rethink the long-term resilience of those cryptographic foundations. At the same time, regulatory expectations and evolving cryptographic standards are accelerating the need for crypto-agility. Together, these shifts are creating unprecedented demand for advisory, implementation, and managed security services centered on digital trust.

Keyfactor's Global Partner Program comes at this critical inflection point, enabling partners to move beyond traditional software resale and build long-term digital trust practices spanning assessment, migration, implementation, managed services, and ongoing cryptographic governance. The expanded program is built around strategic growth priorities designed to help partners create demand, accelerate revenue, differentiate their services, and lead customers through the AI and post-quantum transition:

Accelerating partner growth through modern go-to-market innovation: The modern partner-first operating model features value-based incentives, enhanced co-selling, opportunity protection, AI-assisted account planning, joint pursuit planning, and AI-powered co-marketing designed to accelerate pipeline creation, improve win rates, and create long-term customer value.

The modern partner-first operating model features value-based incentives, enhanced co-selling, opportunity protection, AI-assisted account planning, joint pursuit planning, and AI-powered co-marketing designed to accelerate pipeline creation, improve win rates, and create long-term customer value. Accelerating growth through cloud ecosystems and marketplace selling: An expanded investment across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and strategic cloud ecosystems help partners simplify procurement, unlock hyperscaler funding programs, and accelerate joint customer success.

An expanded investment across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and strategic cloud ecosystems help partners simplify procurement, unlock hyperscaler funding programs, and accelerate joint customer success. Building the digital trust and post-quantum services practice of the future: A new skills-based badge and certification framework recognizes expertise by role, capability, and customer use case; a new Not-for-Resale (NFR) PQC Lab innovation program provides the technical foundation partners need to launch their own crypto -agility and quantum readiness practices; and scalable service offerings focused on digital trust modernization enable partners to create PQC Centers of Excellence and earn quantum-ready service competencies.

"Partnering with Keyfactor enabled us to drive further strategic conversations with our enterprise customers about cryptographic security and unlock new opportunities to improve their security posture, future-proofing their business against malicious actors and reducing risk," said Gavin Wood, CEO, CyberLab.

The refreshed program helps partners lead customer conversations, accelerate adoption, and guide organizations through one of the most significant security transitions of the decade from cryptographic discovery and visibility to enterprise-wide quantum readiness.

"The digital trust landscape is changing faster than ever as organizations contend with accelerating AI adoption, quantum risk, and increasing compliance demands," said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Partnerships, GuidePoint Security. "Our partnership with Keyfactor enables us to serve as a trusted advisor, helping customers modernize their cryptographic foundations and prepare for what's next."

Keyfactor's Global Partner Program is available worldwide across financial services, telecommunications, automotive, government, healthcare, industrial and consumer IoT, software, and other highly regulated industries. The program will roll out globally in phases throughout the second half of 2026.

To learn more about Keyfactor's global ecosystem of technology alliances, hyperscalers, cloud marketplaces, systems integrators, managed service providers, and solution providers, visit here.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the leader in trust infrastructure for AI and machines. The platform equips enterprises to take control of the machine identities and cryptography that safeguard every digital interaction. By bringing fragmented tools and assets into a single control plane, security teams can see their cryptographic landscape, find and remediate risk exposure, roll out compliant and quantum-safe cryptography, and issue a cryptographic identity to every machine, workload, and AI. Trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies, Keyfactor delivers the resilient foundation organizations need to keep running uninterrupted in the AI and quantum era. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com and follow Keyfactor on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Keyfactor