Keyfactor, Entrust and DigiCert Lead ABI Research's Enterprise PKI Vendor Competitive Ranking

ABI Research identifies top performers in innovation and implementation amid rising enterprise demand for trusted digital identity and certificate management.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosive growth of cryptographic assets within enterprise environments is creating data sprawl and asset visibility challenges that, when combined with the growing complexity of enterprise architectures and the oncoming quantum threat, call for flexible PKI solutions and services that enable trusted and efficient certificate issuance, management, and revocation. The new competitive ranking by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research assesses the top 11 enterprise PKI vendors based on technology development and deployment, commercialization, breadth of solutions, and quantum-safe capabilities.

Market Leaders: Keyfactor, Entrust, DigiCert, Garantir, Sectigo, and AppViewX

Mainstream: CyberArk, GlobalSign, Ascertia, eMudhra, and HID

"The assessment focused on 10 criteria across two critical categories—innovation and implementation," explained Senior Analyst Aisling Dawson. "Innovation criteria included PKI configuration and capabilities, PKI and CLM service options, PKI management platforms, partner ecosystem and integrations, and quantum-safe capabilities. In the implementation category, assessment included range of offerings, supported applications, cryptographic capabilities (algorithms, protocols, and certificates), standards and regulatory compliance, and go-to-market strategies."

In the face of fierce competition, Keyfactor secured the top spot in the competitive assessment, providing the most flexible PKI solution with various deployment models and CA agnosticism. Keyfactor's offerings represent PKI at the edge of innovation, showcasing advanced prowess in PKI-IoT applications and integrating new asset-mapping and cryptographic-discovery capabilities. The company exhibits an advanced understanding of emerging trends and needs within the broader PKI market, including the shift left and growing emphasis on device and IoT security.

Coming close behind in second, Entrust offers widespread PKI support within a truly platformized manner, boasting a comprehensive in-house digital trust platform that caters to an unparalleled breadth of PKI applications alongside one of the most extensive integration portfolios and leading cryptographic consultancy services, from PKI health checks to quantum-migration planning.

DigiCert rounds out the top three with its DigiCert ONE platform, combining expertise in public trust PKI and enterprise PKI to provide a platform with global reach, high scalability and availability, and innovative generative-AI and agentic-AI capabilities that enable efficient certificate management and issuance.

Following the top three is Garantir, a smaller enterprise PKI vendor with a unique multi-tenancy structure built from the ground up and specialist PKI capabilities across code signing and S/MIME use cases as well as strong cryptoagility functionalities. Sectigo, with a strong background in public PKI and competitive automation capabilities, follows closely behind, trailed by AppViewX, a leader and innovator in CLM and certificate discovery.

CyberArk and GlobalSign head up the mainstream category, with CyberArk demonstrating crucial customizability features and powerful machine identity capabilities, while GlobalSign boasts a high-volume certificate issuance and renewal rate and capitalizes on its unique positioning as both a publicly trusted CA and enterprise PKI provider, showing advanced expertise in high-trust credentials use cases and enjoying a strong brand reputation in both PKI subsegments. At the lower end of the mainstream category, Ascertia, eMudhra, and HID bring strong enterprise PKI solutions into the increasingly competitive PKI market. Ascertia offers a highly pluggable PKI and CLM solution with vast experience in the government and finance spaces. eMudhra is increasingly making a move for the North American and European markets with its competitively priced PKI suite, while HID provides a well-rounded, flexible PKIaaS offering that promises a quick time to value and reliable predictive pricing model.

"Renewed emphasis on certificate hygiene, contextualized environment visibility, and post-quantum anxieties is fueling growth and revenue in the enterprise PKI market segment," said Dawson. "Propelled by the growing need for professional, managed services to provide enterprise-grade PKI, competition within the enterprise PKI market is intensifying. Once a fairly sheltered subsegment, large players from public trust PKI are coming to get a piece of the pie, while the continued convergence between PKI and CLM encourages what were once strictly CLM outfits to expand their enterprise PKI suite of solutions and services."

These findings are from ABI Research's Enterprise Public Key Infrastructure Vendors report. This report is part of the company's Quantum Safe Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Jason Scheer

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

[email protected]

SOURCE ABI Research