Keyframe-Entertainment and Fifer Garbesi Announce the Release of the 'Con Te Damanhur' VR 360-Degree App Experience, Opening the Door to a Unique Community

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyframe-Entertainment is the executive producer of VR producer/director Fifer Garbesi's experience "Explore Damanhur," a virtual 360-degree experience of Damanhur, the "laboratory of the future for humankind." Located in the Italian Alps, Damanhur is home to singing plants, massive underground temples and a remarkable community dedicated to autonomous, spiritual and sustainable living.

This gamified documentary experience can now be experienced on Gear VR through the downloadable link here.

Keyframe-Entertainment

In this nonlinear 360-degree experience featuring stunning sound by ECCO VR and game design by Ty Clark, users are free to explore this alternative society as they search for the hidden underground Temples of Humankind. Learn why the Damanhurians left civilization to create a new life here as they tend to their crops, teach their children, heal with selfic energy, cook a communal dinner and more. After discovering the four pillars of life in Damanhur and reaching the Temples of Humankind, visitors will leave with a deeper agency over their own lives. Founded in 1975 by Oberto Airaudi, Damanhur is named after the Egyptian city of Damanhur, which was the site of a temple dedicated to Horus.

Produced to accompany the "Reinhabiting the Village project" and committed to imparting sustainable practices with immersive technology, Keyframe-Entertainment CEO Julian Reyes was inspired to share this community with the world, resulting in the co-created "Con Te Damanhur" project.

Fifer Garbesi is a virtual reality producer and documentarian from Northern California, with award-winning content in Ghana, Tanzania, Cuba, Spain and the United States. Her 360-degree documentary ¡Viva la Evolución!, exploring underground dance in Cuba, screened at Cannes NEXT, The World VR Forum and Raindance. She has received support for her work from Google JUMP and Oculus Launchpad and produced content for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Fifer hopes to diversify the VR content ecosystem by empowering other creators. Co-founder of ARTandVR, a sell-out event series and resource for indie creators, she hopes to bridge the gap between the art and technology worlds. She has also taught courses on VR production to students in the U.S. and Cuba.

"This is an experiment in how to give the viewer agency inside the documentary format. The gamification we created works to encourage a sense of exploration into the multifaceted nature of Damanhurian society. Everyone who sees it will have their own adventure and be able to discuss what they experienced with other viewers. I hope this opens the looking glass to peering into our own culture and understanding how reality is very much a social creation," says Fifer Garbesi.

The VR industry has undergone tremendous growth in recent years and is projected to keep growing. According to International Data Corp (IDC), it is forecasted that worldwide spending on AR and VR products and services will reach $27 billion in 2018, a 92 percent increase year over year. It expects to see spending on these technologies and services achieve a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 72 percent over the 2017 to 2022 forecast period.

Download the app and experience "Damanhur" at Oculus:

https://www.oculus.com/experiences/gear-vr/1615872558477968/

About Keyframe-Entertainment:

Keyframe-Entertainment is a specialized branding and strategy firm, which produces, supports and distributes cutting-edge projects. Keyframe-Entertainment and its team have been selected as finalists for the 2018 Mars City Design project and are also currently working on electronic music and festival culture VR-related projects.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fifer Garbesi

email: fifergarbesi@gmail.com

Related Files

Damanhur OneSheet Guide.jpg

Related Images

image1.png

image2.jpg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keyframe-entertainment-and-fifer-garbesi-announce-the-release-of-the-con-te-damanhur-vr-360-degree-app-experience-opening-the-door-to-a-unique-community-300667567.html

SOURCE Keyframe-Entertainment