KeyHIE Is Among Latest to Earn Validated Data Stream Designation in New NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program

DANVILLE, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Health Information Exchange (KeyHIE) has earned the Validated Data Stream designation in the new National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program. It is part of the latest NCQA cohort to voluntarily seek and earn the new NCQA validation. 

"This certification attests to our commitment to provide quality data to our community. We hope this certification will help our payer and provider members in their value-based care initiatives." said Sameerul Haque, Principal Enterprise Architect, KeyHIE.

The validation applies to certified Continuity of Care Document data. Data streams that earn validation undergo a rigorous, end-to-end look at the quality and integrity of data and the procedures used to manage and safeguard it. From ingestion at primary sources through transmission to end users, verifies adherence to NCQA process, system and data standards.

Joe Fisne, ACIO for Geisinger added, "KeyHIE's Data Aggregator Validation certification from NCQA further underscores our market position as one of the leading HIEs in the country today. We believe that our strategic priority of focusing on data quality will benefit both our payer and provider participants and will continue to improve the care of the members and patients they serve."

Validation makes aggregated clinical data streams more valuable. Leveraging the consensus-based Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) audit process to prospectively validate clinical data flows, validation promotes trust in aggregated clinical data assets — and in the insights drawn from these data sources. It is a boost for value-based contracting and, in combination with new federal technology standards, makes many of its core features truly routine.

Seen as a vital, early step in achieving NCQA's vision of a digital measurement ecosystem, validated data flows also improve the efficiency of today's quality measurement processes. Uniquely accepted as standard supplemental data in HEDIS® audits, no primary source verification is required for HEDIS reporting when health plans report data from Data Aggregator Validation validated sources.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About KeyHIE

Founded in 2005, Keystone Health Information Exchange, Inc. (KeyHIE) is a regional leader in health information exchange. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to fulfill their mission of delivering the right information at the right time to improve the lives of patients. For more information, please visit the KeyHIE website (keyhie.org).

