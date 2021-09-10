KeyInside and NONUNI RAIDERS Entertainment partner to officially launch 'ARTNETIC', the NFT art-specialized label

ARTNETIC is a word combined from 'ART' and 'MAGNETIC', which encapsulates the meaning of a new digital art trend created by combining the art of various genres and is a community created to gather creators and help them exchange information and engage in NFT art productions.

KeyInside Co., Ltd. and NONUNI RAIDERS Entertainment (hereinafter referred to as NONUNI RAIDERS) plan to use ARTNETIC to support artists from various fields who wish to engage in NFT art productions but are struggling due to dispersed information and the high technical barrier and are thereby planning to accelerate the era of the "Creator Economy."

KeyInside Co., Ltd. will manage ARTNETIC's service planning, service development, operations, service progression and partnerships with other companies like NFT marketplaces. NONUNI RAIDERS will recruit, discover, and manage distinguished artists, in addition to curating works with artists and planning the contents.

The ARTNETIC operating team consists of numerous experts from various fields such as art, music, technology, and graphics and are therefore drawing anticipation to provide high-quality guidance to famous Korean and international artists as well as young and talented artists who wish to engage in NFT art productions.

In particular, ARTNETIC does not simply turn an existing art into NFT. It uses its own advanced technology such as blockchain and visual special effects (VFX) to support the production of new types of creative work beyond the existing framework, which includes productions that combine music and art or motion-style graphic productions. ARTNETIC plans to utilize such technology to introduce novel and diverse contents which differentiate their works from the existing NFT productions in the market.

Once the production is complete, ARTNETIC will further actively support NFT marketplace registration, sales assistance, exhibition as well as promotion. In addition, ARTNETIC will also provide integrated management services for its artists through methods such as SNS channels to provide a space for seamless communication between artists and fans and to establish interactive relationships.

Moreover, ARTNETIC incorporated policies to provide differentiated support for the rising artists with talents. Rather than hosting a one-time event, such as holding an audition or providing a prize through a contest which has been customary in the industry, ARTNETIC plans to discover new artists and provide substantial support in various ways including sponsorships for the new artists to grow and produce sequel works.

The lineup of famous Korean artists who joined the ARTNETIC crew as the early members is also drawing attention. The lineup boasts of an extravagant reputation, with the pop artist Charles Chang who is famous for the 'Robot Series' and 'Happy Heart', artist Koh Sang Woo who presented 'Boundaries of Senses' which is also owned by the pop star Madonna and the art that elicited sympathy between endangered animals and humans, and artist Lee Sea Hyun, who is known through the series 'Between Red,' which combined the traditional Eastern point of view with the Western perspective using the color red.

Charles Jang, Koh Sang Woo and Lee Sea Hyun recently presented their NFT artworks through 'Klip Drops' which is Korea's representative NFT work distribution platform operated by Ground X, a subsidiary of Kakao that specializes in blockchains. Some of the productions have received explosive attention, with all the prepared quantities being sold within a short span of time from the moment they were available for purchase. This label further plans to support its artists to showcase their works in various NFT marketplaces in Korea and overseas, including Klip Drops.

Alongside its official launch, ARTNETIC also revealed its website (artnetic.com). Interview videos of Charles Jang, Koh Sang Woo, and Lee Sea Hyun, as well as the recruitment for artists can be found on the website. The interviews with the three artists reveal the artists' own perspectives of their artworks, as well as their perspectives on the trending phenomenon which combines NFT with art and their message to the future crews to join ARTNETIC.

Kim Hyeong Seok, the CEO of NONUNI RAIDERS Entertainment stated, "ARTNETIC is a project we made with KeyInside Co., Ltd. after extensive consideration in order to create the grounds for emerging artists as well the famous artists to actively produce artworks with more creativity." He also added, "We hope for much interest and support from artists who wish to use NFT to lead a new trend in the world of culture and art."

Jayden Jo, the CEO of KeyInside Co., Ltd. stated, "As the interest in metaverse is growing worldwide, exhibitions and trades of NFT productions are also becoming more active. However, the majority of accomplished artists and emerging artists are unable to access NFT as the entry barriers are high." He added, "We will use ARTNETIC to help our artists to actively engage in NFT productions and create an ecosystem for better communication between the artists and the fans who consume the productions."

About KeyInside Co., Ltd.

KeyInside is the blockchain developer of the MiL.k project, Korea's representative rewards points integration platform with huge partners like Yanolja, Shinsegae DF, and Megabox. To expand its business to NFT and metaverse, KeyInside has invested in NONUNI RAIDERS and made a strategic partnership with it. Other than NONUNI RAIDERS, KeyInside has made a strategic partnership with GroundX, the blockchain subsidiary of Korea's largest mobile platfom Kakao. GroundX has invested in KeyInside along with the partnership.

About NONUNI RAIDERS Ent.

NONUNI RAIDERS is run by Korea's representative music composer/producer Hyeongseok Kim and is incorporated to offer various IP-based services in music, art, fashion, etc. It recently showcased its cyber band on the metaverse as a start. More specifically, over 200 artists whose specialties range from fine art and digital art to media art and webtoon have joined the firm''s vision for creating new digital contents.

