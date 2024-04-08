KeyLogic announces Prime Contract Award for $900 Million Energy Information Administration Omnibus Procurement 5 (EOP V)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyLogic Systems LLC (KeyLogic), renowned for its expertise in energy analysis and policy analysis and development, proudly announces its designation as a prime contractor for the Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) Omnibus Procurement 5 (EOP V). The estimated contract value is $900 million over ten years. It covers the full range of services that may be required by the EIA, including program management, survey operations, energy analysis and modeling, information technology support, product/service development, production and marketing, and organizational support services.

John Ramsey, Senior Vice President of KeyLogic, expressed his enthusiasm: "It is with immense pride that we acknowledge EIA's selection of our team to assist the agency. Our selection is a testament to the continued growth of KeyLogic as a leader in energy analysis. Leading a team that's both deep and diverse in its expertise, we are excited to meet the EIA's needs today and forge those tools and information that will be used to describe tomorrow's energy landscape."

KeyLogic leads a team of preeminent subcontractors, bringing together an unrivaled depth of knowledge and experience. This partnership will further the EIA's crucial mission by bolstering its capabilities in data collection, analytical research, and the dissemination of energy information. The team includes OnLocation, Crown Consulting Inc., RTI International, IMG, and EPRI.

"Being entrusted with this responsibility is a privilege, and our commitment to EIA's mission is stronger than ever," stated Michael Schaal, the Project Manager leading the KeyLogic team "Our collaborative approach leverages the combined strengths of KeyLogic and our team to foster innovation and improve operational efficiency. This ensures the EIA remains the premier source of information driving our understanding of energy."

"I'm beyond excited to embark on this journey, advancing the pivotal work of the EIA. It's a profound honor to lead an initiative that elevates the discourse on our nation's energy sector from insightful analysis to directly contributing to the source of that wisdom—the EIA itself," expressed John Ramsey. "Our commitment is not just to uphold the EIA's standards of information excellence but to enhance it, ensuring that every conversation about our energy past, present, and future is informed by the highest quality of data and analysis. This is a monumental step not just for KeyLogic, but for the energy dialogue in the U.S., and we're at the heart of it.

For more details about KeyLogic's participation in the EOP V contract, please reach out to Michele Smith, Sr VP of Business Operations at either [email protected] or 443-539-9062.

About KeyLogic:

KeyLogic is a leader in providing mission-critical support across the energy, commerce, and defense sectors. Focusing on its customers' complex missions, data intensive challenges, and security imperatives, KeyLogic optimizes resources and expertise at scale with agility and innovation. KeyLogic employs over 700 team members, including systems designers, developers, data scientists, IT and cybersecurity specialists, engineers, mission experts, program managers, and more than 70 Ph.D. scientists. More information is available at https://www.keylogic.com/.

