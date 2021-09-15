KeyLogic Fully Integrates After Significant Investments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyLogic set out to build a top-tier company to support its customers' critical missions in the energy, commerce, and defense sectors. After several years of strategic investments and acquisitions, KeyLogic is launching its purposely built and fully integrated company (keylogic.com), unlocking and empowering enhanced capabilities. Focusing on its customers' complex missions, data intensive challenges, and security imperatives, KeyLogic optimizes resources and expertise at scale with agility and innovation.

"We saw a void in the mid-market for a more nimble, focused supplier in the energy, federal civilian, and defense space," said Jeannette Lee, KeyLogic CEO. "Our powerful, mid-tier company provides world-class capabilities in target areas, with agility to serve critical missions with focus and speed."

The architecture behind the new KeyLogic provides a more complete and impactful offering to its customers, bolstering its capabilities in mission management, systems research and analysis, data science, digital transformation, and cybersecurity. The growth came from integrating KeyLogic Systems, LLC, OnLocation, Inc., Information International Associates, Inc., and R2i LLC. The companies are now collectively known as KeyLogic.

KeyLogic employs over 700 team members, including systems designers, developers, data scientists, IT and cybersecurity specialists, engineers, mission experts, program managers, and more than 70 Ph.D. scientists. This multidisciplinary team works together solving challenging problems with anticipatory service—always staying one step ahead—benefiting our customers, and ultimately helping build a better world.

Supporting critical missions at the intersection of data and science, KeyLogic provides mission management, systems analysis, data analytics, digital transformation, and cybersecurity to customers in the energy, federal civilian, and defense sectors, with a 20+ year portfolio of successes supporting DOE, DOC, EPA, DOD, DHS, FBI, and other federal agencies challenged with complex missions. We help our customers solve the world's most challenging problems with unsurpassed anticipatory service. For more information on KeyLogic visit https://www.keylogic.com.

