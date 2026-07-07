KeyLogic-Led Team Selected to Advance Pennsylvania's Statewide Energy Infrastructure Redevelopment Initiative

Team KeyLogic — comprising of KeyLogic and EPRI — awarded contract to deliver data driven decision support for the Pennsylvania Accelerated Transmission and Energy Redevelopment (PATER) initiative

PITTSBURGH, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyLogic, LLC, a System One company and leading provider of advanced energy systems analysis, today announced that they have been selected to lead the Pennsylvania Accelerated Transmission and Energy Redevelopment (PATER) initiative supporting Team Pennsylvania who is integral to the success of the program. The study is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Transmission Acceleration Grant Program, which helps states accelerate and improve transmission planning, permitting, and siting to meet evolving energy requirements. The PATER initiative addresses a critical inflection point for the Commonwealth: how to strategically invest in energy infrastructure to support growing electricity demands from advanced manufacturing and other large loads while maximizing the economic benefits of redevelopment opportunities across Pennsylvania.

The initiative will produce a decision-ready framework to guide the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, PJM Interconnection, state agencies, and private sector stakeholders as they identify and prioritize the highest value opportunities for transmission investment and energy infrastructure redevelopment.

"Pennsylvania has a generational opportunity to transform its legacy energy assets into engines of economic growth, and this initiative gives the Commonwealth the rigorous, data-driven foundation needed to act with confidence. We are proud to bring our national lab-caliber analytical capabilities to this effort on behalf of Pennsylvania."

— Dr. Brian Anderson, Exec VP, Team KeyLogic; Former Director, U.S. DOE National Energy Technology Laboratory

Under the award, KeyLogic in partnership with Team Pennsylvania will conduct a comprehensive statewide infrastructure and transmission assessment, characterize deactivated generation sites across technical, economic, regulatory, and community dimensions, and apply a multi-criteria decision framework to identify the sites with the greatest redevelopment potential. KeyLogic has teamed with Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), an independent, non-profit energy R&D institute, whose work includes evaluating advanced transmission technologies and grid expansion strategies under real-world operating conditions.

"EPRI is delighted to bring its transmission planning expertise and advanced analytical tools to this important initiative. The PATER study could help Pennsylvania navigate the intersection of retiring generation, growing large load demand, and evolving transmission infrastructure — enabling the Commonwealth to make strategic, well-informed decisions as part of a reliable, affordable energy future."

— Dr. Eknath Vittal, Technical Executive, EPRI, Transmission Operations and Planning

As part of Pittsburgh headquartered System One, and with a substantial presence across Pennsylvania, KeyLogic brings both national expertise and a deep appreciation for the Commonwealth's energy, economic development, and infrastructure priorities. Together, Team KeyLogic combines national lab caliber analytical capabilities, industry leading transmission expertise, advanced modeling tools, and extensive regional experience to address the complexity of integrated energy systems. The team is uniquely suited to help Pennsylvania navigate the intersection of energy infrastructure, economic development, and rapidly growing electricity demand.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2027 and will include public outreach, coordinated with the PA PUC and Team Pennsylvania, to ensure broad stakeholder input is incorporated into study's final recommendations.

About KeyLogic

KeyLogic, LLC, a System One company, provides advanced analytical and strategic advisory services to help navigate complex energy and infrastructure challenges. Through multidisciplinary expertise, advanced modeling, and decision science, KeyLogic delivers actionable insights that inform decisions at the intersection of technology, markets, infrastructure, and policy.

About EPRI

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, and affordable access to electricity across the globe. Together...shaping the future of energy.®

About System One

System One is a leading provider of workforce solutions, engineering services, and specialized consulting that helps organizations execute complex projects and address critical business challenges. With more than 9,000 employees and a nationwide presence, System One supports clients across the energy, government, infrastructure, manufacturing, life sciences, and technology sectors, delivering the talent, expertise, and capabilities needed to drive innovation and growth.

Contact: Michele Smith | [email protected]

SOURCE Keylogic