KeyMander 2 and New KeyMander 2 3Play Bring Tunable Keyboard & Mouse Control to Any Title on Xbox Series X | S

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaliber Gaming , the gaming- and eSports-focused division of IOGEAR, today announced that its KeyMander 2 keyboard, mouse and controller adapter for gaming consoles and PCs now supports Microsoft® Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Additionally, Kaliber Gaming by IOGEAR released today its new KeyMander 2 3Play Keyboard/Mouse Sharing Switch for PC & Game Consoles , which enables gamers to share a keyboard and mouse between PCs and game consoles - including the new Xbox Series X and S consoles.

The KeyMander 2 and KeyMander 2 3Play allow for total customization to increase convenience and enhance precision gameplay, allowing for desktop-style keyboard and mouse play, as well as cross-console controller support on all current and upcoming Xbox Series X | S game titles. The KeyMander 2 3Play combines controller adapter technology with a peripheral sharing switch to bring the unmatched speed and precision of a keyboard and mouse to up to (3) three game consoles or (2) two consoles plus a PC. The device allows gamers to quickly switch between PC and game consoles via hotkey switching, eliminating the need to disconnect or reconnect any wiring between controllers and devices.

In addition to giving gamers a choice of their favorite method of control, be it desktop-style or their preferred console handset, KeyMander 2 products can be fine tuned to match user preferences with the mobile K2 app (iOS, Android). The tuning apps allow users to create custom gaming profiles featuring key mapping, mouse sensitivity, macro functions and more, all on-the-fly from a smartphone or tablet. The KeyMander 2 Forum expands upon the customization made available by the K2 app, allowing users to share and download gaming profiles, share tips and tricks, and get the latest information about the KeyMander 2.

Cross-console support on the KeyMander 2 allows for sharing of controllers between the new Microsoft Xbox Series X|S consoles, Microsoft® Xbox One, Nintendo® Switch, Sony® and PlayStation 4 (i.e.: users can use Xbox X controllers on a PS4, etc.). Planned support for the new Sony DualSense controller is planned for future firmware updates.

The KeyMander 2 is available now for $99.95 at BestBuy.com , Amazon.com , B&H Photo and Video , MicroCenter , and NewEgg , while the KeyMander 2 3Play will be available this holiday season in the U.S. at select retailers for $119.95 and will roll out globally in Q1 2021.

Press Kit: https://bit.ly/KeyMander2_3Play

About IOGEAR

IOGEAR, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., manufactures innovative information technology products for consumers and organizations of varying sizes that are designed to help integrate technologies in everyday life, share resources and decrease clutter at home, in business, and on-the-go. IOGEAR meets a variety of user needs by offering a broad range of solutions including: KVMs, AV & Digital Home, Computer Accessories, Networking, Mobility and Gaming. IOGEAR distributes throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia.

©2019 IOGEAR. All rights reserved. IOGEAR and the IOGEAR logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of IOGEAR. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

