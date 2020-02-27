KeyMander 2 from Kaliber Gaming by IOGEAR Brings the Unparalleled Precision and Control of Desktop-Style Gaming to the Console

Equipped with a long list of capabilities, the KeyMander2 lets gamers take back control and command gameplay with advanced keyboard and mouse support that can be fine-tuned to match user preferences -- providing maximum advantage for gamers that prefer a desktop-style gaming experience. KeyMander 2 adds cross-console controller support which allows sharing controllers between Nintendo Switch, Sony ® PlayStation 4 and Microsoft ® Xbox One platforms (i.e.: users can use Xbox One controllers on a PS4, etc.).

KeyMander 2 takes the ability to precision tune keyboard and mouse performance, part of what made the original KeyMander so popular, to new levels via a mobile app for iOS and Android. The app empowers gamers with the ability to create unique gaming profiles featuring custom key mapping, mouse sensitivity, macro functions and more, all wirelessly and on the fly using a smartphone or tablet. On top of that, users can join a community of KeyMander enthusiasts on the KeyMander Forum , where they can share and download game profiles, share tips and tricks, and get the latest information about the KeyMander.

Other key features of KeyMander 2 include:

Push-to-talk headset mode, perfect for headsets without a microphone mute switch

Fully upgradable firmware, allowing KeyMander 2 to support the latest titles and get even better with time

Bluetooth programming, enabling wireless on-the-fly adjustments from mobile devices

"When it comes to customizing the in-game experience for console gamers, KeyMander opens up a world of possibilities," Joseph Zheng, Director of Product Management, IOGEAR. "With KeyMander2 we've made it so that users can further precision tune their gameplay to match their tastes. Beyond that, we've made it easier than ever to create, download and edit game profiles with the KeyMander mobile app, which also features cloud storage to create a backup your game profiles."

Designed for first person shooter (FPS), role playing (RPG), and real time strategy (RTS) games, the KeyMander2 is available for $99.95 at Amazon.com , B & H and select retailers in the U.S. and Canada. The KeyMander 2 will roll out globally in Q2 2020.

