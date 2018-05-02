KeyMe Advances National Expansion of Key Duplication Services

NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyMe, the leading resource for total access and key management, has won an exclusive multi-year agreement with Albertsons Companies , one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States, to expand the number of KeyMe self-serve kiosk locations to 500 by late July 2018. KeyMe currently has 358 kiosks installed with Albertsons Companies properties, which include Albertsons, Safeway, ACME, Vons, United, Randall's and Tom Thumb stores.

Greg Marsh, CEO KeyMe Self-Service Kiosk

This will bring KeyMe's total number of kiosks to over 2,000 locations in retailers nationwide. KeyMe grew its business over 300% in 2017 and is on track to more than triple it again in 2018.

KeyMe is fundamentally changing the way millions of people make and manage their keys by offering consumers an array of digital options, including key copying, storage, and management to support the vast majority of home, office, mailbox, high security, vehicle, and RFID keys. KeyMe kiosks employ a sophisticated and patented combination of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and robotics, which safely and effectively eliminate human error in the key duplication process.

"With more than 2,400 locations nationwide, Albertsons represents an amazing opportunity for us to continue our incredible growth trajectory," said KeyMe CEO, Greg Marsh. "It is exciting to be chosen by another major retailer as their exclusive partner, as we strive to be the most trusted brand in key duplication, storage and access solutions."

About KeyMe

Founded in 2012 by Greg Marsh, KeyMe is fundamentally transforming how people access and manage their keys, providing a safe and convenient way to copy and share keys and solve frustrating lockouts. KeyMe smart kiosks are currently present in over 1,500 locations within leading retailers, including (alphabetically): Albertsons, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kmart, Kroger, Mall of America, Rite Aid, Safeway, Sears, and 7-Eleven, among others.

KeyMe kiosks are the first and only kiosk with the ability to duplicate the majority of vehicle and RFID keys on the market. The smart kiosks copy keys in under 30 seconds, at a rate that is 10x more accurate than industry averages, as well as offer free iOS and Android mobile applications that enable customers to safely scan and save a digital copy of their key so that they have access to their keys when and where they need them.

Contact:

Melanie Scharler Caroline Andoscia +1 (917) 239-5008 + 1 (917) 207-4060 194395@email4pr.com 194395@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keyme-advances-national-expansion-of-key-duplication-services-300641032.html

SOURCE KeyMe

Related Links

http://www.key.me

