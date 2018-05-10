KeyMe Bolsters its Executive Ranks with Two New Key Hires

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyMe, the leading resource for total access and key management, has added two key executives to its ranks. Jimmy Abbott joins as KeyMe's new CFO, and Adam McCann as the Director of Analytics, a newly created position. KeyMe grew its business over 300% in 2017 and is on track to more than triple it again in 2018.

"The hiring of Jimmy Abbott and Adam McCann add tremendous depth to our senior leadership team and ensures that we are focused on our goal of long-term profitability as we rapidly scale to become the dominant brand in the access and security industry," says Greg Marsh, CEO of KeyMe.

Jimmy Abbott is a seasoned corporate finance executive with 15 years of experience in technology and consumer companies. He built his career at Amazon and Zappos, and has held CFO positions at several rapidly growing startups. Jimmy was a key member of the Zappos finance team during the amazon acquisition - the largest all-stock deal of 2009 - and has raised over 100M of debt and equity in his prior CFO positions. As the new CFO, he will be responsible for KeyMe's strategic financial plan, and will help the company to grow rapidly and at scale.

Adam McCann is a recognized leader in analytics and data visualization, with 13 years of experience with the proven ability to transform how organizations use data. Prior to joining KeyMe, Adam led a team of data scientists and engineers at Deloitte Consulting, where he is was responsible for building complex analytical solutions and helping his clients gain insight from their data. Adam is a three-time Tableau Zen Master, an annual recognition by Tableau for the Top 20 contributors. He also teaches an information visualization course at the Maryland Institute College of Art, and currently runs DuelingData.com, a data visualization blog which provides examples of data visualization innovations and best practices. As the new Director of Analytics, he will be responsible for deriving new insights that will drive significant revenue growth and business optimization.

KeyMe is fundamentally changing the way millions of people make and manage their keys by offering consumers an array of digital options, including key copying, storage, and management to support the vast majority of home, office, mailbox, high security, vehicle, and RFID keys. KeyMe kiosks employ a sophisticated and patented combination of artificial intelligence, computer vision and robotics, which safely and effectively eliminate human error in the key duplication process.

About KeyMe

Founded in 2012 by Greg Marsh, KeyMe is fundamentally transforming how people access and manage their keys, providing a safe and convenient way to copy and share keys and solve frustrating lockouts. KeyMe smart kiosks are currently present in over 1,500 locations within leading retailers, including (alphabetically): Albertsons, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kmart, Kroger, Mall of America, Rite Aid, Safeway, Sears, and 7-Eleven, among others.

KeyMe kiosks are the first and only kiosk with the ability to duplicate the majority of vehicle and RFID keys on the market. The smart kiosks copy keys in under 30 seconds, at a rate that is 10x more accurate than industry averages, as well as offer free iOS and Android mobile applications that enable customers to safely scan and save a digital copy of their key so that they have access to their keys when and where they need them.

