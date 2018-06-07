KeyMe Launches Immersive Bi-Coastal Advertising Campaign in New York and San Francisco

NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyMe, the leading resource for total access and key management that is revolutionizing the $10B key duplication industry, has launched an aggressive advertising campaign in New York City and San Francisco for the month of June. The campaign was conceived to increase consumer awareness and drive sales at thousands of kiosks located at major retailers in prominent metropolitan cities throughout the country. This campaign is coming on the heels of a very successful NYC test campaign last Fall.

KeyMe Times Square Takeover

The campaign launched simultaneously in both cities on June 4th and includes several outdoor billboard spectaculars across Manhattan, including Times Square, and multiple, high profile, public transit station takeovers in San Francisco, including the Civic Center and Church Street. The campaign furthermore includes a branded train in New York's subways, train wraps of San Francisco's MUNI and BART, wild posters, bar media, as well as digital, video and social media campaigns totaling close to 150M combined impressions. Serviceplan Group, a global advertising agency that recently launched their New York office, developed both the creative and media plans.

According to KeyMe's CMO Jessica Harley, "KeyMe kiosks are not only all over New York and San Francisco but in a number of major cities in 44 states across the US. This campaign was designed in partnership with Serviceplan New York to make people more aware that they never need to go out of their way to make keys again – we are around the corner, in your neighborhood in stores you love to shop at. Plus our customers can digitally store the keys they copy to share or access when and where they need them."

The campaign's voice is distinctively charismatic, entertaining and city-specific. The New York ads light-heartedly jest "Copy keys at over 100 Locations in NYC. No eye contact necessary," "If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. But specifically, at these select locations," "So many kiosks, you can walk to one in minutes. Even at a tourist's pace" and "Giving faulty keys to your dog walker is how one accident leads to another."

The San Francisco campaign, on the other hand, includes Silicon Valley lines such as "Copy a key in less time than it would take to avoid an elevator pitch," "Rather than disrupting a market, may we politely suggest a faster, easier way of copying keys?" and "Tons of kiosks in every microclimate." The campaign is also playfully progressive and provocative with headlines such as "Proud supporter of premarital cohabitation" and "You can now pick up keys at Safeway, and perhaps someone to give them to," among others.

Nick Johnson, President of Serviceplan New York, says of the campaign, "Keys are not something anyone spends time thinking about — until you are locked out or urgently in need of a key." With this mind, we focused our campaign on how KeyMe has made key duplication and storage quick, easy and convenient. From day one, we were excited about KeyMe - true innovators in a category that's been stagnant for decades with the opportunity to build the only true large-scale consumer brand in the space."

For more information on the campaign please and to download the creative execution, please click here: https://blog.key.me/keyme-ad-campaign/

KeyMe is radically changing the way millions of people make and manage their keys by offering consumers an array of digital options, including key copying, storage, and management to support the vast majority of home, office, mailbox, high security, vehicle, and RFID keys. KeyMe kiosks employ a sophisticated and patented combination of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and robotics, which safely and effectively eliminate human error in the key duplication process.

About KeyMe

Founded in 2012 by Greg Marsh, KeyMe is fundamentally transforming how people access and manage their keys, providing a safe and convenient way to copy and share keys and solve frustrating lockouts. KeyMe smart kiosks are currently present in over 1,500 locations within leading retailers, including (alphabetically): Albertsons, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kmart, Kroger, Mall of America, Rite Aid, Safeway, Sears, and 7-Eleven, among others.

KeyMe kiosks are the first and only kiosk with the ability to duplicate the majority of vehicle and RFID keys on the market. The smart kiosks copy keys in under 30 seconds, at a rate 10x more accurate than industry averages. The free iOS and Android mobile applications further enable customers to safely scan and save a digital copy of their key facilitating easier to their keys when and where they need them.

About Service Plan North America

Serviceplan New York is the newest, and the first North American office, of the Munich-based Serviceplan Group. Serviceplan is a top-25 global agency with 25 offices across EMEA, generating over $400MM in revenue with over 4,000 employees and key clients including ABB, BMW, Sky, Ferrero, Beck's, Lufthansa and BNP Paribas among others. For nearly five decades, this fiercely independent group has operated group has operated fully-integrated agencies under its "House of Communications" model which brings together local market expertise in advertising, media and digital/technology all under one roof. These integrated teams work together in a creative and collaborative environment.

