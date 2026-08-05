KeyMe Locksmiths Appoints Automotive Operations Veteran Alex Coello to Lead Nationwide Expansion of Mobile Car Key Services

Strategic leadership appointment reinforces KeyMe's commitment to expanding fast, convenient mobile and on-site automotive locksmith services across the United States

HERBRON, Ky., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyMe Locksmiths, a leading provider of local locksmith services and key duplication kiosks, today announced the appointment of Alex Coello as General Manager of Mobile. In this newly created leadership role, Coello will oversee the continued growth of KeyMe's mobile and on-site car key duplication program as the company accelerates its investment in bringing fast, convenient locksmith solutions directly to customers nationwide.

KeyMe Locksmiths, a leading provider of local locksmith services and key duplication kiosks, announces the appointment of Alex Coello as General Manager of Mobile.

The appointment comes as KeyMe Locksmiths continues expanding its new fleet of KeyMe-operated vans located on-site at select retailers, including Home Depot, which enable drivers to duplicate car keys on the spot without the need for a dealership visit or multi-day wait times. The service complements KeyMe's nationwide network of more than 8,500 self-service kiosks, its e-commerce platform and its nationwide locksmith services marketplace, further strengthening the company's position as an industry leader.

Under Coello's leadership, KeyMe Locksmiths will accelerate the expansion of its on-site van service that is currently available at select retail locations across Florida, with plans to scale to more than 100 sites by year end across the South East and South Central United States at Home Depot and other major retailers.

"We're redefining what consumers should expect from key replacement by making it faster, more affordable and available on demand. Our mobile business is at the forefront of that transformation, and Alex's leadership will help us accelerate its growth," said James G. Moorhead, CEO of KeyMe Locksmiths. "Alex has built and scaled operationally complex, customer service focused businesses throughout his career. His experience growing multi-site service organizations makes him the ideal leader to help expand our car key focused business while maintaining the high-quality experience our customers expect."

Coello brings more than two decades of operational leadership experience across multi-location consumer service businesses. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations at LUV Car Wash, where he helped scale the organization through acquisitions, new site development and operational excellence, growing the business from approximately 30 locations to 86 locations.

Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions with Restaurant Brands International/Burger King and served as Head of U.S. Operations for Le Pain Quotidien.

"As KeyMe continues expanding its nationwide Locksmith business, I'm excited to help build on the strong foundation that's already in place," said Coello. "The opportunity to combine technology with mobile offerings to solve everyday customer problems is incredibly compelling, and I look forward to helping scale this business to serve even more consumers across the country."

KeyMe's on-site car key duplication service currently provides car key duplication, replacement and programming for thousands of vehicle makes and models. The company continues investing in technology, operational capabilities and geographic expansion to make locksmithing services more accessible, convenient and reliable for consumers.

To learn more, visit key.me.

About KeyMe

KeyMe Locksmiths is a leading provider of local locksmith services and key copy kiosks across 50 states and the District of Columbia. Proud to serve over 5 million customers, KeyMe Locksmiths cuts over 10 million keys annually. With more than 8,500 self-service kiosks in major retailers, an e-commerce platform delivering over 10,000 keys weekly, and a nationwide locksmith network, KeyMe Locksmiths provides fast, reliable solutions for residential, commercial, and vehicle needs. KeyMe Locksmiths is committed to delivering exceptional service backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. KeyMe Locksmiths also operates one of the nation's leading retail media networks, connecting consumers to other brands seeking to advertise in-store and delivering over 2B monthly impressions. For more information, visit key.me.

SOURCE KeyMe Locksmiths