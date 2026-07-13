Leading National Locksmith Provider, KeyMe Locksmiths, Launches CopyKeys.com Expanding Access to Home & Vehicle Key Copying

New service allows customers to order spare keys online without visiting a locksmith or kiosk.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyMe Locksmiths, a leading provider of local locksmith services and key duplication kiosks, today announced the launch of CopyKeys.com, a new online service that allows customers to duplicate home and vehicle keys directly from their phone or computer.

Available at CopyKeys.com, customers can upload photos of their key, place an order in just minutes, and have a duplicate delivered directly to their door with no store visit or locksmith required.

The launch represents the latest step in the company's mission to modernize locksmith services through automation, retail convenience, and digital access.

"If you can order groceries, a ride, or a meal from your phone or couch, you should be able to order a spare key the same way. That's exactly what CopyKeys.com delivers," said James Moorhead, CEO of KeyMe Locksmiths. "CopyKeys.com makes getting a spare home or car key as simple as placing an order online, giving people the flexibility to do it whenever and wherever is most convenient for them."

Turning a Physical Service into a Digital Experience

For more than a decade, KeyMe Locksmiths has built one of the largest key duplication networks in the United States, operating thousands of self-service kiosks nationwide and cutting millions of home, vehicle and specialty keys each year.

With CopyKeys.com, the company is extending that platform beyond physical locations, creating a fully digital option for consumers who prefer to handle everyday tasks online while also expanding access for customers who may not live near a retail location with a KeyMe Locksmiths kiosk.

Using KeyMe's proprietary technology – including computer vision and machine-learning systems that digitally analyze key shapes and patterns – the service helps ensure accurate duplicates even when original keys show signs of wear.

Customers can complete the process in minutes and receive a new key delivered by mail, making it easy to create spare keys for family members, roommates, property managers, or emergency backup.

Expanding Modern Key Duplication

The new CopyKeys.com service complements KeyMe Locksmiths' broader platform, which includes a nationwide network of more than 8,500 self-service key duplication kiosks located inside major retail stores, as well as a nationwide locksmith services marketplace and a mobile vehicle key duplication business deployed at high-traffic retail locations. Together, these services are helping expand how consumers access essential key duplication, locksmith and security services.

"As more everyday services move online, consumers expect the same convenience from home services and security," added Moorhead. "CopyKeys.com is part of our continued effort to make key duplication faster, easier, and more accessible for millions of households."

Unlike most hardware stores, KeyMe Locksmiths is able to support key duplication for 87% of vehicles on the road today - more than 40,000 make, model and year combinations - including standard metal keys, transponder keys, remote-head keys, key fobs and push-button ignition keys.

The new CopyKeys.com service supports home and vehicle keys giving consumers a convenient way to order spare keys before they're needed, all backed by a 100% money back guarantee.

For more information visit, CopyKeys.com.

About KeyMe

KeyMe Locksmiths is a leading provider of local locksmith services and key copy kiosks across 50 states and the District of Columbia. Proud to serve over 5 million customers, KeyMe Locksmiths cuts over 10 million keys annually. With more than 8,500 self-service kiosks in major retailers, an e-commerce platform delivering over 10,000 keys weekly, and a nationwide locksmith network, KeyMe Locksmiths provides fast, reliable solutions for residential, commercial, and vehicle needs. KeyMe Locksmiths is committed to delivering exceptional service backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. KeyMe Locksmiths also operates one of the nation's leading retail media networks, connecting consumers to other brands seeking to advertise in-store and delivering over 2B monthly impressions. For more information, visit key.me.

SOURCE KeyMe Locksmiths