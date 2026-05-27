New KeyMe-operated vans provide same-day car key duplication, offering a faster, more affordable alternative to dealerships

HEBRON, Ky., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyMe Locksmiths, a leading provider of local locksmith services and key duplication kiosks, today announced the roll-out of its new on-site car key duplication service, introducing a new fleet of KeyMe-operated vans at select retailers across Florida, including Home Depot, which will enable drivers to duplicate car keys on the spot without the need for a dealership visit or multi-day wait times.

KeyMe Locksmiths launches on-site car key duplication in Florida. The new KeyMe-operated vans provide same-day car key duplication, offering a faster, more affordable alternative to dealerships.

The new service is designed to address one of the most common pain points for drivers and pro fleet operators: the high cost and inconvenience of replacing car keys through traditional channels. By bringing advanced key duplication technology directly on-site to convenient retail locations, KeyMe Locksmiths enables same-day service for nearly 95% of vehicles on the road today - covering more than 40,000 make, model and year combinations - at a fraction of the typical dealership costs.

"Replacing a car key has historically been expensive, time-consuming, and inconvenient," said James Moorhead, CEO of KeyMe Locksmiths. "Whether it's replacing a lost key, making an extra copy for a recently purchased vehicle, replacing a worn or broken key fob, or simply swapping a dead battery, these are everyday needs for drivers. This expansion is about delivering a higher-value experience to customers, combining speed, convenience, accessibility and lower-cost alternatives to traditional dealership options - all without sacrificing quality or reliability."

The on-site van offering builds on KeyMe Locksmiths existing presence in Florida, where customers already benefit from a multi-channel service model that includes:

Self-service key duplication kiosks located in major retail partners, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Winn Dixie, Navarro, Rural King, Fresco Y Mas, Sedanos, Harveys, Key Food, Bravo Supermarket and 7-Eleven

A nationwide network of professional locksmith services for in-home or on-demand support

Together, these options provide customers with flexible ways to access key duplication and replacement services - whether through self-service, technician-assisted, or now, immediate on-site car key duplication.

KeyMe Locksmiths continues to redefine the locksmith category through a combination of automation, AI, and modern retail integration. With services available across all 50 states and coverage reaching the majority of U.S. households, KeyMe Locksmiths is redefining how consumers think about key duplication and replacement - making it faster, more transparent, and more convenient.

The expansion of on-site car key duplication services marks the latest step in KeyMe's mission to bring the traditionally offline locksmith industry into the modern, on-demand economy. The company plans to scale its mobile van service to more than 100 sites by year end across the South East and South Central United States at retailers including Home Depot and Sam's Club. You can find KeyMe Locksmiths mobile vans in Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Fort Myers, with more van locations launching in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm this summer.

For more, visit key.me.

About KeyMe

KeyMe Locksmiths is a leading provider of local locksmith services and key copy kiosks across 50 states and the District of Columbia. Proud to serve over 5 million customers, KeyMe Locksmiths cuts over 10 million keys annually. With more than 8,000 self-service kiosks in major retailers, an e-commerce platform delivering over 10,000 keys weekly, and a nationwide locksmith network, KeyMe Locksmiths provides fast, reliable solutions for residential, commercial, and vehicle needs. KeyMe Locksmiths is committed to delivering exceptional service backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. KeyMe Locksmiths also operates one of the nation's leading retail media networks, connecting consumers to other brands seeking to advertise in-store and delivering over 2B monthly impressions. For more information, visit key.me.

SOURCE KeyMe Locksmiths