KeyMe Locksmiths, Leading Key Duplication Kiosk Service, Begins 2026 With New National Retail Collaborations Across Convenience, Club, Farm Supply, Grocery and Military Channels

HEBRON, Ky., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyMe Locksmiths, a leading provider of local locksmith services and key duplication kiosks , has expanded nationwide access to its advanced self-service key duplication kiosks through a series of new and expanded retail collaborations.

Throughout 2025, KeyMe Locksmiths deployed kiosks across a diverse network of retailers including 7-Eleven, Albertsons, Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Blains Farm & Fleet, Kroger, Meijer, Rural King, Staples, Stop & Shop, Walmart and WinCo Foods. The collaborations reflect KeyMe's continued momentum as retailers modernize their in-store services — moving away from traditional key cutting approaches toward more advanced, automated, high-accuracy solutions. Major retailers, including Walmart and Meijer, transitioned their existing key duplication programs to KeyMe Locksmiths kiosks.

"KeyMe Locksmiths began with a simple mission: to make key duplication fast, easy, and accessible," said James Moorhead, CEO of KeyMe Locksmiths. "Self-service key cutting delivers what manual cutting can't: a wider selection of keys, advanced car-key capabilities , and a profitable, zero-labor, zero-inventory experience for retailers. Our retail collaborations give millions more customers an easy, reliable experience wherever they are."

Nationwide Momentum Across Multiple Retail Channels

KeyMe Locksmith is the largest self-service key duplication network in the country and now operates more than 7,500 kiosks nationwide. All together, the company's 2025 agreements represent the largest single-year expansion in its history with rollouts across leading national and regional chains:

Blains: New retailer collaboration, launched a 10-location pilot, adding convenient key duplication services for rural and suburban shoppers.





New retailer collaboration, launched a 10-location pilot, adding convenient key duplication services for rural and suburban shoppers. Meijer: The Midwest-based supercenter chain added KeyMe Locksmith kiosks in 75 stores across its regional footprint.





The Midwest-based supercenter chain added KeyMe Locksmith kiosks in 75 stores across its regional footprint. Rural King: Following a successful pilot, KeyMe will become Rural King's key cutting solution across all locations chain-wide in 148 stores. Expansion began in December 2025.





Following a successful pilot, KeyMe will become Rural King's key cutting solution across all locations chain-wide in 148 stores. Expansion began in December 2025. Walmart: KeyMe introduced kiosks in 1,667 additional Walmart stores in 2025, more than doubling its reach within the nation's largest retail ecosystem. KeyMe Locksmith kiosks will be available in over 3,330 Walmart locations by the end of 2026.





KeyMe introduced kiosks in 1,667 additional Walmart stores in 2025, more than doubling its reach within the nation's largest retail ecosystem. KeyMe Locksmith kiosks will be available in over 3,330 Walmart locations by the end of 2026. WinCo Foods: A new retail partner in 2024, KeyMe kiosks are now chain-wide, growing KeyMe's presence in value-focused, warehouse-style grocery formats.





A new retail partner in 2024, KeyMe kiosks are now chain-wide, growing KeyMe's presence in value-focused, warehouse-style grocery formats. Army and Air Force Exchange Service: A new retail partner in 2024 who added an additional 9 military bases in 2025, providing service members and their families with secure, convenient access to key duplication tools within on-site commissaries.

In addition, KeyMe Locksmiths had continued organic growth of nearly 200 kiosk locations across existing retailer collaborations including 7-Eleven, Albertsons, Kroger, Staples, Stop & Shop.

Advancing Retail Modernization Through Automation

KeyMe Locksmiths kiosks utilize computer vision technology, employing multiple cameras to capture a detailed 3D image of the key's teeth. The kiosk then analyzes the scanned image using machine learning algorithms, accounting for wear and tear and effectively restoring the key to its original factory specifications. This ensures that even worn keys can be accurately duplicated. Once analyzed, the kiosk cuts a new key on the spot.

"Our kiosks use computer vision and robotics to deliver highly accurate key duplication for most home, office, and select automotive keys," added Moorhead. "The technology provides a fast, simple, and consistent experience while reducing operational burdens on store teams. Our growth this year reflects the trust major retailers are placing in our technology and the value it brings to their customers."

As retailers lean into this capability, KeyMe Locksmiths is helping them unlock incremental key-cutting volume, attracting customers who once relied solely on traditional hardware stores and capturing high-value new movers at the moment they form new shopping habits. This success is directly fueling category growth.

KeyMe Locksmiths pairs its kiosk network with a full suite of traditional locksmith services, ensuring customers can access expert help for car, home and business needs. As of December 2025, the company provides coverage in zip codes representing 78% of the U.S. population, excluding Puerto Rico.

By expanding across convenience, grocery, farm supply, and military channels, KeyMe Locksmiths is making reliable, modern key duplication accessible to more people in more places than ever before.

About KeyMe

KeyMe Locksmiths is a leading provider of local locksmith services and key duplication kiosks across 50 states and the District of Columbia. Proud to serve over 5 million customers, KeyMe Locksmiths cuts over 10 million keys annually. With more than 7,500 self-service kiosks in major retailers, an e-commerce platform delivering over 10,000 keys weekly, and a nationwide locksmith network, KeyMe Locksmiths provides fast, reliable solutions for residential, commercial, and vehicle needs. KeyMe Locksmiths is committed to delivering exceptional service backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. KeyMe Locksmiths also operates one of the nation's leading retail media networks, connecting consumers to other brands seeking to advertise in-store and delivering over 2B monthly impressions. For more information, visit www.key.me .

