Keynote Speaker Announced For RAIN RFID Alliance and AIM Inc. First Virtual Conference

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Inc. and the RAIN RFID Alliance are delighted to announce the keynote speaker for the first engage again virtual conference, which will be held online December 9 and 10, 2020.

Patrick W. Fink, Ph.D., principal investigator of NASA's REALM (RFID-Enabled Autonomous Logistics Management) experiments on the International Space Station, will headline the event.

engage again virtual conference

"We are excited and honored to welcome Dr. Fink to deliver the keynote speech at our first engage again virtual conference, and to experience his insight and knowledge with RFID technology as used in extraordinary environments," said Steve Halliday, President of RAIN RFID Alliance. "He will set the tone for a forward-looking conference that will provide attendees with energy and ideas."

Dr. Fink will focus his keynote on the NASA REALM experiments on the ISS, which is used to free the crew from the laborious tasks of conducting inventory audits and searching for items. The presentation will discuss an open-air RFID system used in conjunction with machine learning technology to locate items, as well as rack-embedded, or "smart-drawer" systems, and an RFID-equipped robotic free-flyer.

Among the growing list of speakers are industry experts and leaders of international companies speaking on a range of AIDC technology topics involving healthcare, retail, IoT, smart manufacturing, and automation.

Registration is now open for engage again. With a focus on the Automatic Data Collection industry, the event will bring together speakers and exhibitors, from the areas of applications, standards, vertical markets, and more. The event will be held completely online so that attendees can conveniently participate from anywhere they have access to a computer and the internet.

About the RAIN RFID Alliance

The RAIN RFID Alliance is an organization supporting the universal adoption of RAIN UHF RFID technology, a wireless technology that connects billions of everyday items to the Internet-of-Things, enabling businesses and consumers to identify, locate, authenticate and engage assets. The RAIN Alliance is part of AIM Inc.

About AIM Inc.

AIM is the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry. For nearly half a century, AIM has provided unbiased information, educational resources and standards to providers and users of these technologies.



AIM actively supports the AIDC industry through the work of its industry groups as well as through participation at the industry, national (ANSI) and international (ISO) levels.

