Keynote Speaker To Discuss Wearable Sensors That Produce An "EKG Of The Digestive System"
Jan 08, 2019, 17:37 ET
HONOLULU, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
Todd Coleman, Professor, Department of Bioengineering, UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering
WHAT:
Keynote Speech at the 52nd Annual Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences (HICSS), sponsored by Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawaii at Manoa
WHEN:
Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 12:45 p.m.
WHERE:
Grand Wailea, Maui
DETAILS:
Keynote speech will be livestreamed on YouTube, please courtesy Shidler College of Business: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKsK1l0mLuI. Prof. Coleman will discuss the advancement of wearable electrical sensors that produce an "EKG of the digestive system" which provide an alternative to invasive procedures. Gastrointestinal (GI) problems are the second leading cause for missing school or work in the U.S. and account for 10 percent of the reasons why patients visit their primary care physician.
CONTACT:
Priscilla Luong
CommPac
(808) 543-3567
pluong@commpac.com
SOURCE Shidler College of Business, University of Hawai’i
