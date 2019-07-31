Keynote Speakers and Agenda Announced for Community Brands 2019 Xperience Conference

Community Brands President and CEO Jean-Paul (JP) Guilbault will present during the opening general session. Offering insights on how technology and culture foster social good, Guilbault helps attendees succeed in a new era of engagement. Through his wide perspective on associations, nonprofits, and schools, he shares why powerful work requires power technology. He will also share live updates about Community Brands and its initiatives.

Susan O'Malley, the first female president of a professional sports franchise, is one of two external keynote presenters at the Xperience conference. O'Malley has served as the President of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards and is set to present practical takeaways on leadership and how to redefine the customer experience. Through her hilarious and thought-provoking style, she will leave attendees thoroughly entertained and uplifted, offering a playbook every attendee can benefit from.

Award-winning documentary filmmaker and founder of The Rising Heroes Project, Brett Culp will leave attendees inspired during the closing general session. As the second and final external keynote speaker, Culp delivers an engaging performance in which he encourages attendees to find their inner superhero and create their own path to making a difference in the world. Through his groundbreaking nonprofit documentary work, he is known for creating movements that inspire "everyday leadership."

This year's program features four all-new industry forums tailored to the specific interests of associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools, and event organizers. Each of these industry groups has its own track, complete with the forums, education sessions, and product jams. The product jams are also a new feature of the program, showcasing features and enhancements from the latest releases, roadmaps, integrations, and client success stories for many of the company's major products. A fifth track is also available for Community Brands partners.

Speaking of the Xperience program, Billie Hiraishi, Communications Officer for the Pacific Island Health Officers' Association, shared, "Besides the amazing social events and networking opportunities, I really enjoyed the sessions for marketing, fundraising and website platforms. This was by far the best organized conference I've ever attended."

Xperience takes place at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida from November 10-13, 2019. Community Brands currently has a discounted early bird registration rate available until the end of this week, ending Friday August 2. Overall attendee registration is significantly outpacing last year's record-breaking event, and hundreds of first-time attendees have already registered. Prospective attendees can find more information on the program, registration and sponsorship on the Xperience 2019 website.

Members of the media who are interested in attending and covering the conference should contact press@communitybrands.com for more information.

Learn more about Community Brands and its Association Solutions, Nonprofit Solutions, K-12 Solutions, and Faith-based Solutions.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 100,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

