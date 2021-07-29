Keynote Speakers and Conference Schedule Announced for Open Networking & Edge Summit + Kubernetes on Edge Day 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-hosts LF Edge , LF Networking , and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) today announced the full schedule for Open Networking & Edge Summit + Kubernetes on Edge Day . The events are taking place October 11-12 in Los Angeles, California and are being co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America , among others. The schedule can be viewed here .

Open Networking & Edge Summit (ONE Summit) is THE event for End to End Connectivity Solutions powered by Open Source. It enables the collaborative development necessary to shape the future of networking and edge computing; between companies, across industry verticals and between developers, architects and business leaders.

Kubernetes on Edge Day, held alongside ONE Summit, gathers developers and adopters to share lessons learned in building, breaking, and bettering their edge infrastructure on top of Kubernetes.

The events will feature an extensive program of 80+ talks covering the most important and timely topics across networking & edge and business & technical sessions. Conference session tracks include: Enterprise Networking & Edge, Cloud Networking & Edge, Kubernetes on Edge, The New Service Provider (Open Core, Unified Edge & Universal Access) and Business Critical & Innovation.

"This year's ONE Summit will once again bring together industry luminaries, representing edge, core, cloud, enterprise, RAN, and more," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, The Linux Foundation. "With both in-person and hybrid options for attending, this year's event promises to be even more collaborative and inspiring than ever."

Confirmed Keynote Speakers:

Koby Avital , Executive Vice President of Technology Platforms, Walmart

, Executive Vice President of Technology Platforms, Yves Bellégo, Director Network Strategy, Orange

Director Network Strategy, Srini Kalapala , VP - Technology Strategy and Network Cloud, Verizon

, VP - Technology Strategy and Network Cloud, Reg Orton , Chief Technology Officer, BRCK

, Chief Technology Officer, Shah Rahman , Engineering Lead, Facebook

, Engineering Lead, Priyanka Sharma , General Manager, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Additional keynote speakers will be announced shortly.

Conference Session Highlights:

Living the Dream: Achieving Cloud Native Network Function Deployment at the Edge - John Belamaric & Stephen Wong , Google (Enterprise Networking & Edge Track)

- & , Google Choosing from the Many Flavors of Edge - KubeEdge, OpenYurt, K3S, and K8S - Malini Bhandaru & Enyinna Ochulor, VMware ; Yin Ding , Futurewei; Itohan Ukponmwan , Salesforce; and Fei Guo , Alibaba (Kubernetes on Edge Day)

- & Enyinna Ochulor, VMware , Futurewei; , Salesforce; and , Alibaba Building Modern Cloud-Native Network Services with ONAP - Ranny Haiby, Samsung; Catherine Lefèvre, AT&T; Łukasz Rajewski, Orange; Seshu Kumar , Huawei; and Byung-Woo Jun , Ericsson (The New Service Provider Track)

- Ranny Haiby, Samsung; Catherine Lefèvre, AT&T; Łukasz Rajewski, Orange; , Huawei; and , Ericsson Brewing Coffee Beyond the Edge: A Hardware Engineer's Guide to Kubernetes - Pedro Leao da Cruz & Alex Chalkias , Canonical (Kubernetes on Edge Day)

- & , Canonical 5G - Prioritizing Security Now - Brian C. Newman , Verizon (Business Critical & Innovation Track)

- , Verizon Lessons Learned from Cloud-Native Design of Network Functions - Xuxia Zhong & Qihui Zhao , China Mobile (Cloud Networking & Edge Track)

Registration (in-person) is offered at the early price of US$950 through Aug 4. In-Person Academic and Hobbyist Passes are available for US$575 and Student Passes for US$275. Registration to attend virtually is US$50 for all attendee types.

Members of The Linux Foundation , LF Networking , LF Edge and CNCF receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact [email protected] to request a member discount code.

Attendees looking to attend ONE Summit + Kubernetes on Edge Day and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon can register for all events through the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon registration form and add their ONE Summit registration at a discounted rate (US$599 for Corporate or US$399 for Individual or Academic).

Diversity & Need-Based Scholarships and Travel Funding

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. We place an emphasis on funding applicants who are from historically underrepresented or untapped groups and/or those of lower socioeconomic status. To learn more and apply, click here .





Health and Safety

In-person attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage and read our blog post .





Sponsor

Open Networking & Edge Summit + Kubernetes on Edge Day is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Diamond Sponsor: Intel, Platinum Sponsor: IBM, and Gold Sponsor: Cloud Native Computing Foundation. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us for more information and to speak to our team.

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

