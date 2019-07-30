Keynote Speakers Announced for the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit and Embedded Linux Conference Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation today announced the keynote speakers for its Open Source Summit Europe (OSSEU), the leading conference for open source developers, architects and other technologists and a hotbed for emerging technologies, and Embedded Linux Conference Europe. The event takes place October 28-30 in Lyon, France.

Open source software and technologies are a leading indicator of where companies are investing resources for technology development. By bringing the latest open source projects and leading technologists together in one place, the event becomes a forum for defining and advancing technology development in the years ahead.

Confirmed keynote speakers include:

Deborah Boyer , Project Manager, Civic Applications Team, Azavea

, Project Manager, Civic Applications Team, Dr. Rumman Chowdhury , Global Lead for Responsible AI, Accenture

, Global Lead for Responsible AI, Oliver Fink , Director, HERE XYZ, HERE Technologies and Urban Computing Foundation TAC Member

, Director, HERE XYZ, and TAC Member Dirk Hohndel , Vice President, Chief Open Source Officer, VMware

, Vice President, Chief Open Source Officer, Greg Kroah-Hartman , Kernel Developer, Fellow, The Linux Foundation and Linux Kernel Maintainer

, Kernel Developer, Fellow, and Priyanka Sharma , Director of Technical Evangelism, GitLab and Cloud Native Computing Foundation Board Member

, Director of Technical Evangelism, and Board Member Katie Shaw , Stakeholder Manager, Open Apparel Registry

, Stakeholder Manager, Imad Sousou , Corporate Vice President, General Manager, System Software Products, Intel Corporation

, Corporate Vice President, General Manager, System Software Products, Linus Torvalds , Fellow, The Linux Foundation and creator of Linux and Git

, Fellow, and creator of Yvonne Wassenaar , Chief Executive Officer, Puppet

"Open Source Summit Europe has garnered a reputation for hosting one of the world's largest regional open source communities and showcasing technologies in their infancy that evolve to become the fabric of our lives," said Jim Zemlin, executive director at The Linux Foundation. "The keynote lineup really represents this focus and will offer some leading indicators for where to apply resources in the months ahead."

Open Source Summit Europe is made possible by Diamond Sponsor Intel, Platinum Sponsors Cloud Native Computing Foundation and IBM, and Gold Sponsors Civil Infrastructure Platform, Codethink, Nutanix, Red Hat and VMware.

Discounted registration of $800 is available through August 15. Students and academics, as well as hobbyists, are also eligible for special rates. Diversity and need-based scholarships are available. Members of the media can contact Andi Lustak ( andi.lustak@gmail.com ) for complimentary press passes.

