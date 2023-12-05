Keynotes announced: Aging expert and business growth leader to headline Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit

Alexis Abramson, Ph.D., and Meridith Elliott Powell, CSP, CPAE, will take the main stage at the 17th annual Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit, February 14-16, 2024, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexis Abramson, known as "the global expert on everything aging," will kick off the main conference on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, with a keynote address on how to capture the boomer consumer.

"Dr. Alexis," an expert in gerontology, with a specific focus on longevity, caregiving, and fraud prevention, is an Emmy and Gracie award-winning journalist who has appeared frequently as an on-air expert for NBC's Today show, CNN, CBS, FOX, and MSNBC.

Her presentation at The Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit will focus on strategy and effectively engaging the Baby Boomer generation to harness their substantial purchasing power and meeting their distinctive health and lifestyle needs. She'll go beyond the cookie-cutter approach, spotlighting the nuances that characterize Boomers and the individual preferences that heavily influence their investment decisions in Medicare products. Dr. Alexis will layout practical tactics tailored to Boomers including how to build trust, how to craft personalized experiences, and how to effectively mix traditional and digital marketing to resonate with them.

Meridith Elliott Powell, CSP, CPAE, a popular keynote who spoke at the Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit in 2020, will return to the stage on Friday morning, Feb. 16, 2024, with a presentation on sales redefined. She'll offer innovative techniques to open doors and powerful strategies to shorten the sales cycle, increase your close ratio, and build your reputation and credibility with clients.

She is the author of four books, including Winning in The Trust & Value Economy (a finalist in the USA Best Book Awards), and was recently inducted into the National Speakers Association's Hall of Fame, a lifetime award for speaking excellence and professionalism.

The Medicare Marketing and Sales Summit offers innovative tactics for Medicare Advantage sales, marketing, member experience, and product design professionals to increase and retain membership in a highly competitive environment. Sessions will include presentations on the latest Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rules for communications and marketing; incorporating health equity performance into your plan's marketing, interventions, and products; and what Star ratings program changes mean for sales and marketing.

The Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit will take place February 14-16, 2024, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

About RISE 
RISE is the premier community for health care professionals who aspire to meet the extraordinary challenges posed by the emerging landscape of accountable care and government health care reform. Recognized industry wide as the number one source for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within health care, RISE strives to serve the community on four fronts: networking, education, industry intelligence, and career development. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, in-house training, and webinars, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve. RISE produces more than 30 conferences annually, focused on sophisticated topics and ample networking opportunities for thousands of executives from mid- to senior-level and C-suite. Our team of subject matter experts is often first to market with emerging topics, and we pride ourselves on consistently delivering on top-quality operations and logistics to produce a seamless event.

