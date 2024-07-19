Keynotes Announced for IEEE SustainTech Leadership Forum

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the IEEE Computer Society (CS) announced keynotes for its upcoming IEEE SustainTech Leadership Forum . Taking place 27-28 August 2024 at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, Calif., U.S.A., the event will explore the latest environmentally friendly technologies to be applied in the built environment. Specifically, the conference will detail how leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), big data, computer vision, blockchain and more can be used to support sustainable practices for factories and businesses. The Forum will feature keynotes from some of the largest commercial organizations working towards sustainable practices, including Mitsubishi and Panasonic.

IEEE SustainTech Leadership Forum

"Today, we are in an environment where sustainability is no longer a 'nice to have,' but a necessity," said Anthony Vetro, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs (MERL) and member of the SustainTech Program Leadership Board. "Businesses and manufacturers have an opportunity to contribute significantly to sustainability. From waste reduction to resource efficiency and more, innovative sustainable practices can help create a better future for people and the planet. That's why we are so excited to lead the effort to bring about the first IEEE SustainTech Leadership Forum."

SustainTech will feature two prominent engineering leaders as keynotes:

Takajiro "Tak" Ishikawa, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America (MHIA)

Navigating the Transition to Sustainable Energy Solutions in a Power-Hungry World

Tuesday, 27 August, 9:00 a.m. PDT





Tuesday, 27 August, Andrea Murphy , Director of Environmental Affairs at Panasonic North America

Transparency Is Hard, But Collaboration Can Make Reaching Sustainability Goals Easy (or at Least Easier)

Tuesday, 27 August, 1:15 p.m. PDT





Tuesday, 27 August, Aravind Padmanabhan , Executive VP and CTO of Nvent

Innovating for Product Sustainability – Making Data Centers Greener

Wednesday, 28 August, 9:00 a.m. PDT

These talks will address how innovative and integrated solutions can help realize carbon neutrality, improve quality of life, and ensure a safer world.

"Solutions like sustainable AI have the potential to drastically reduce technology's environmental impact," said Jyotika Athavale, 2024 IEEE CS President. "IEEE CS is committed to bettering our world through computer science and engineering, and advancing sustainability measures serves as a priority for our membership and the broader community. We are honored to be part of this inaugural event that will help set the standard for sustainable technology practices today and into the future."

Registration is now open for the IEEE SustainTech Leadership Forum. For more information about the program or to register, visit https://ieeesustaintechexpo.org/ .

About the IEEE SustainTech Leadership Forum

The IEEE SustainTech Leadership Forum is a new global leadership event on sustainable technology impacting buildings and factories. Sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS), IEEE Power & Energy Society (IEEE PES), IEEE Communications Society (IEEE ComSoc), and IEEE Signal Processing Society, the Leadership Forum will bring together leading technical engineering experts from these Societies with companies striving to implement cutting-edge technology solutions to address global sustainability challenges. Through presentations, talks and discussions, an expo, a start-up pitch competition, and much more, the event will work to drive positive change for a better environment.

The IEEE SustainTech Leadership Forum will take place 27-28 August 2024 at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, Calif., U.S.A. For more information about the IEEE SustainTech Leadership Forum, the program, and how to participate, visit https://ieeesustaintechexpo.org/ .

