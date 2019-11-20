Keynotes Announced for the 2020 World Adhesive and Sealant Conference & EXPO

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top executives from among the world's leading adhesive and sealant manufacturers will keynote at the 10th World Adhesive and Sealant Conference (WAC) scheduled for April 20-22, 2020 in Chicago, the Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) announced today.

The keynotes are

Michael Olosky , Corporate Senior Vice President, Regional President Henkel North America ;

, Corporate Senior Vice President, Regional President ; James Owens , President & CEO, H.B. Fuller Company;

, President & CEO, H.B. Fuller Company; Vincent Legros , Chairman & CEO, Bostik; and

, Chairman & CEO, Bostik; and Dr. Jayshree Seth , Corporate Scientist & Chief Science Advocate, 3M .

"We are honored to have an impressive group of industry leaders keynoting at WAC 2020 sharing their unique perspective on key issues facing our industry now and in the future," said Bill Allmond, ASC's President. "Their companies represent some of the most successful advancements in adhesive technology globally. Conference attendees will hear them address important issues such as sustainability, value creation, innovation, industry trends, and market disruption in their keynote presentation," he said.

Erik Peterson, Partner & Managing Director at global management consulting firm A.T. Kearney will also be among the conference keynotes.



The theme of WAC 2020 is "Securing Our Future." This global conference is held once every four years and rotates between Asia, Europe, and North America. Serving as co-hosts are the Asia Regional Adhesive Council (ARAC) and FEICA, the Association of the European Adhesive and Sealant Industry.



The conference will be held at the Hilton Chicago, including the WAC EXPO which will be held on April 21. The program features more than 90 speakers on topics relevant for a variety of management roles at every level, including technical, business development, regulatory, marketing, sales, R&D, sustainability and risk management to name a few.



For more information about WAC 2020, please visit www.WAC2020.org.

SOURCE The Adhesive and Sealant Council