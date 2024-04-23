Keyo Hires Redrock Biometrics CEO Sergei Badeka as VP, Business Development

Badeka will join the biometric identity company to grow new & existing partnerships with enterprise customers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyo , the privacy-focused biometric identity company, today announced that it hired Sergei Badeka as VP, Business Development. In this role, Badeka will drive the adoption and expansion of Keyo's current and future partnerships with large enterprise customers across industries including in-store payments, ticketing, access control, time and attendance, and more.

"Keyo's vertically integrated hardware and software ecosystem has grown to power enterprises ranging from hospitals and banks to manufacturers and transportation companies," said Jaxon Klein, CEO, Keyo. "Sergei brings not only sales acumen but first-hand experience building and implementing palm biometric solutions and I am confident he'll help us massively accelerate the partnerships and growth we've been experiencing this year. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team!"

In his prior role as CEO of Redrock Biometrics, Badeka pioneered the use of palm biometric technology for everything from checkout at convenience stores to enterprise solutions such as time and attendance. Prior to that, Badeka led a sales team for a subsidiary of Textron, Inc..

"Keyo's approach of empowering customers to easily build biometric authentication into their products and services is completely unique within the biometric industry," said Sergei Badeka, VP, Business Development at Keyo. "I'm thrilled to join such an innovative team at such a critical time to help them accelerate the impressive growth trajectory they have created."

Founded in 2015, Keyo's mission is to provide the convenience of biometrics without compromising consumer privacy. Backed by visionary investors and operators, including Marc Randolph, the co-founder of Netflix, there are already over 20,000 Keyo devices in use all over the world. People rely on Keyo for a wide range of use cases, including allowing patients to check in for hospital appointments in the US, employees to unlock office doors in Mexico, shoppers to pay for purchases in Rwanda and more.

Despite the incredible technological advancements of the last few decades, our identity is still largely trapped inside of scraps of metal, paper, and plastic. Keyo is building a future where all anyone needs to move through their day conveniently, safely, and securely is the palm of their hand.

Keyo allows anyone to prove who they are and access what's theirs with a wave of their hand. Our patented hardware and software map the unique patterns of your palm and encrypt your data at enrollment, so you can enjoy the convenience of biometrics without compromising your privacy. Keyo gives you the power to open doors, pay at stores, redeem tickets, and more without phones, cards, or keys. For more information, visit www.Keyo.com.

