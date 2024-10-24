KeyPoint Credit Union Announces Auto Loans for ITIN Holders

Helps Underserved Residents with Mobility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyPoint Credit Union, a leading financial institution committed to inclusivity and community support, is proud to announce the launch of its new auto loan program specifically designed for Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) holders.

This initiative underscores KeyPoint's dedication to providing accessible financial solutions to all members of our community, regardless of their citizenship status. ITIN holders, who often face challenges in securing traditional loans, will now have the opportunity to finance their vehicle purchases through our locally-based credit union.

Key Features of the ITIN Auto Loan Program:

Competitive Interest Rates: Enjoy rates that are competitive with those offered to Social Security Number (SSN) holders.

No Credit History Required: We understand that building credit can be challenging, so we offer loans even if you have no credit history.

Flexible Terms: Choose from a variety of loan terms to fit your budget and financial goals.

Easy Application Process: Simplified application process with dedicated support from our experienced loan officers.

"We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve their financial goals," said Brad Canfield, CEO of KeyPoint Credit Union. "Our new auto loan program for ITIN holders is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and support for all community members."

For more information about the ITIN Auto Loan Program, please visit kpcu.com/auto or contact (877) 552-3004. All loans subject to credit approval.

About KeyPoint Credit Union

Inspired by Silicon Valley innovation and built to serve a diverse membership, KeyPoint is a full-service, not-for-profit credit union dedicated to providing financial solutions to help members achieve their goals in life. KeyPoint helps members make the most of their money—earning more on savings while paying less for credit. And KeyPoint is active in the community providing free financial education programs, as well as fostering financial wellness, sponsoring reading programs and mentoring the next generation of business professionals at local educational institutions.

Learn more about Next Generation Neighborhood Banking from KeyPoint Credit Union at kpcu.com. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #417395.

