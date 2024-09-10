KeyPoint Credit Union Named a Top Place to Work

San Jose-based CU On List for Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyPoint Credit Union, one of the largest Credit Unions in California, has been named by the San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Media a top Workplaces for 2024, ranking 13th of the region's top midsize companies (150-499 employees).

"We are extremely honored to be listed—for the sixth year in a row—as a Bay Area top workplace," said LeeAnne Giblin, KeyPoint's Chief Administrative Officer. "This honor is a testament to our innovative environment that enables employees to be creative in approaching their responsibilities and consistently able to make improvements that to help Members thrive financially throughout all stages of life."

The Top Workplaces list is determined solely through employee feedback in a survey by Energage, LLC, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement.

With 200 employees and seven California branches, KeyPoint serves over 55,000 Members in the Bay Area and beyond. The company promotes a collaborative work environment, offering high-quality training and support to help staff reach their full potential. KeyPoint also encourages a happy work-life balance, with comprehensive benefits that include paid holidays, educational reimbursement and staff discounts.

Energage conducts regional Top Workplaces programs with 45 major publishing partners across the United States. For more information about the Top Workplaces lists, visit https://topworkplaces.com.

About KeyPoint Credit Union

Inspired by Silicon Valley innovation and built to serve a diverse membership, KeyPoint is a full-service, not-for-profit credit union dedicated to providing financial solutions to help members achieve their goals in life. KeyPoint helps members make the most of their money—earning more on savings while paying less for credit. And KeyPoint is active in the community providing free financial education programs, as well as fostering financial wellness, sponsoring reading programs and mentoring the next generation of business professionals at local educational institutions.

Learn more about Next Generation Neighborhood Banking from KeyPoint Credit Union at kpcu.com.

