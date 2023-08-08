KeyPoint Credit Union Wins Dora Maxwell Award

News provided by

KeyPoint Credit Union

08 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

Local Credit Union Recognized for Social Responsibility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyPoint Credit Union has been named the winner of the Dora Maxwell Award for Social Responsibility at the state level (for CA-based credit unions at least $1 billion in assets).

KeyPoint was recognized for its Economic Empowerment Initiative—a unique collaboration between KeyPoint, local Chambers of Commerce and nonprofits—which uplifts marginalized individuals and breaks the cycle of poverty. Groups assisted includes homeless and underbanked persons, impoverished families and minority groups.

LeeAnne Giblin, Chief Administration Offer of KeyPoint, said "KeyPoint's core purpose is to enable financial well-being through advantageous solutions and education. We are proud to receive the Dora Maxwell award which validates that we are fulfilling our mission." To learn more about KeyPoint's community activities, see https://kpcu.com/About/Community.

The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) created the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award to encourage and honor credit union and chapter involvement in community projects and activities. Dora Maxwell was a community activist who committed her life to credit union development, to her community and to serving the underserved.

About KeyPoint Credit Union

Inspired by Silicon Valley innovation and built to serve a diverse membership, KeyPoint is a full-service, not-for-profit credit union dedicated to providing financial solutions to help members achieve their goals in life.  KeyPoint helps members make the most of their money—earning more on savings while paying less for credit. And KeyPoint is active in the community providing free financial education programs, as well as fostering financial literacy, sponsoring reading programs and mentoring the next generation of business professionals at local educational institutions. 

Learn more about Next Generation Neighborhood Banking from KeyPoint Credit Union at kpcu.com.

SOURCE KeyPoint Credit Union

