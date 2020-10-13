Keypoint Intelligence awards Ricoh's "holistic approach" to the agile work experience

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced it won a Buyers Lab (BLI) PaceSetter Award 2020–2021 in Business Process Services. The analysts cited the company's "holistic approach," especially with its recently announced RICOH Intelligent Business Platform. Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent evaluator of document imaging and smart workplace business products, selected winners that, according to Buyers Lab, "have the best managed services offerings" in the relevant area.

In their evaluation, Keypoint Intelligence praised Ricoh's "evolving library of services." The evaluation noted that Ricoh "constantly refines" its offerings with a diverse focus to aid process optimization for the modern, agile workforce. The Intelligent Business Platform was central to the analysts' decision.

"Ricoh goes to great lengths to develop their portfolio to continue finding newer and better ways to help their customers," said Jamie Bsales, Director, Solutions & Security Analysis, Keypoint Intelligence. "This has been especially evident as many businesses' needs have changed drastically in recent months. Ricoh has risen to the occasion, building on an already-strong portfolio in workflow and process automation, document digitization, intelligent capture and more. The Intelligent Business Platform represents a fundamental shift in business process automation, an ecosystem tailor-made to help organizations respond to today's challenges."

The Intelligent Business Platform is a workflow and process automation ecosystem that enables digital transformation and imparts business insights through one simple, intuitive platform with a modern, consumer-like experience. The platform uses advanced self-learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and flexible Low-Code applications to allow companies to rapidly displace inefficient analog workflows with highly flexible digital workflows that aid productivity and information management.

"In most industries, digitization is already a business imperative. The spike in demand for digital services and workflow optimization is here to stay," said Amit Daga, Vice President, Portfolio Strategy and Engineering, Ricoh USA, Inc. "This is an acceleration of existing trends. Improving workflow efficiency, reducing transaction costs and enabling work-from-anywhere are not just growth enablers, but are a business survival mandate. The Intelligent Business Platform helps organizations remain agile in today's rapidly evolving business environment."

