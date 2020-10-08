Keypoint Intelligence Recognizes Canon U.S.A., Inc. for its High-Quality Service and Support with BLI PaceSetter Award

"Canon's excellence in serviceability and support spans the majority of the areas we compared in this study, from in-field support, adjustments for COVID-19, training and device testing," said Deborah Hawkins, director, Keypoint Intelligence Office Group. "The backbone of the annuity stream is supported at all levels, and Canon showcases its vision by updating tools and addressing current market needs."

Keypoint Intelligence conducted an in-depth study on serviceability and support to determine which OEMs lead the market. In their research, analysts examine key areas such as company vision, in-field support, environment, tools and training provided to service technicians across direct and indirect channels, as well as a special section this year on adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic.

After careful evaluation, Canon U.S.A., Inc.'s service and support-related resources have been recognized by Keypoint Intelligence's team of analysts due to the company's in-field support, testing, security portfolio, vision, training, and ability to adapt to change.

In-Field Support

Canon uses advanced technology, such as predictive analytics and virtual presence, to support customers and devices in the field. Through predictive analytics, Canon's technicians can help limit potential issues before they even arise, and refill supplies when they are about to run low, which is especially important during these current times.

Testing

Canon has been able to receive the highest level in BLI lab testing as a result of the company's IT administration tools, such as setup and utilities, overall reliability, remote panel operation functionality, and streamlined set-up process. The company also stands out for its detailed, accurate feedback on device and supplies status as it can play a key role for administrators.

Security Portfolio

Due to its extensive device security solutions portfolio helping to protect firmware and software through proprietary and partner technology1, Canon U.S.A., Inc. stands out to Keypoint Intelligence's team of analysts. This portfolio features integrated measures to help protect the integrity of firmware and software during installation, startup, and runtime through its proprietary technologies, McAfee® relationship, which allows Canon customers to receive McAfee® Embedded Control as an additional standard security feature1 on third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE 3rd edition MFPs once enabled2, and compatibility with various third-party security systems on applicable devices.1

Vision

The company's vision, further expanded, focuses on personalized and differentiated customer experience for both end customers and resellers. Aligning with its vision, Canon is also recognized for its continued investment in updating its service toolbox, as seen through its virtual training and presence capabilities. In order to work smarter and efficiently, humans and technology should work together, which the company's Business Information Communications Group (BICG) defines as – That's Techmanity from Canon. With this in mind, Canon's Customer Solutions Center continues to expand its virtual presence assets to its field and engineering technicians in order to effectively service and connect with its authorized dealers and customers – even in dispersed locations. Leveraging augmented reality, this technology can allow Canon's Support Specialist experts to virtually reach out and touch what the field technician is working on through their mobile device, designed for faster solutions and improved device uptime through a more efficient and productive support experience.

Training

As an added measure of its support, Canon is currently offering virtual technology sessions to supplement training, with an emphasis on cloud security solutions, leveraging technology and collaboration in the future of work, and diversifying and expanding business offerings. The company has also delivered virtual education formats, including assisted e-learning, technology events and customized training, to support requirements needed to meet product authorization. An example of the company's successful training includes its ability to deliver over 700 seminars for authorized dealers since March.

Adapting to Change

Canon U.S.A., Inc.'s service and support-related resources offered to support customers during the pandemic, such as a special page on e-support, a bulletin on tools and best practices, and a technical publication detailing device cleaning procedures, specifically stood out to Keypoint Intelligence's team of analysts. Advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, remote diagnostics, virtual communication, proactive and predictive maintenance, as well as an escalation to its virtual presence tools, allowed the company's technicians to quickly assist with service and support.

Additionally, to support return-to-work activities, Canon U.S.A., Inc., has advised its technicians on troubleshooting issues associated with long-time idle devices. Through a combination of its talented team of technicians and virtual presence tools, Canon's Customer Solutions Center is equipped to support customers and authorized dealers working remotely as these tools are designed to help resolve issues from afar.

"Reflecting the company's customer-first mindset, Canon is here to support its customers and channel partners, especially during these unprecedented times," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are honored to receive this recognition from Keypoint Intelligence, and look forward to continue developing solutions and services that align with current customer and industry needs."

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com .

About Keypoint Intelligence

For almost 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence—improving business goals and increasing bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter awards recognize document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including with technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

2 This feature is off by default and must be turned on by the user. Warm up times are affected once turned on.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

