Keyport Launches OmniFob™, the World's First All-In-One Smart Fob

With easy one-handed operation, OmniFob allows the user to control a broad spectrum of smart home devices such as smart locks, garage doors via Nexx Garage, home security, smart lights, smart plugs, and more. Compatible with many of the most popular smart home products through integrations with Samsung SmartThings and Yonomi, OmniFob includes scene support allowing for one-click control of multiple devices at once.

Alongside smart home, OmniFob can control vehicle access through select aftermarket systems such as MoboKey. OmniFob is compatible with MoboKey's full range of products, from DIY installed lock/unlock to its premium system featuring remote start, keyless entry, and trunk. OmniFob is also compatible with Blue Eclipse's BluRemote (due out in early-2020) which offers connected control of OEM and aftermarket remote functions for any car, garage door, or home security alarm without the need for professional installation.

OmniFob can augment a user's personal safety by serving as a panic button. In case the user is unable to reach her smartphone, clicking the designated panic quick control will send a preset message to designated recipients along with GPS coordinates so long as the phone is within Bluetooth range.

OmniFob comes equipped with a built-in Bluetooth locator powered by award-winning Chipolo.

The suggested retail price of OmniFob is $129 with an expected ship date of Q1 2020.

About Keyport, Inc.

Las Vegas-based Keyport is dedicated to creating streamlined universal access solutions for the modern lifestyle. Its products transform a bulky collection of everyday carry essentials into a customizable universal access multi-tool that thoughtfully integrates keys, tools and smart tech.

