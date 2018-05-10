KEYPR and Dow Jones Partner to Deliver The Wall Street Journal to Hotels

"The Wall Street Journal is the premier publisher of business and finance focused news, information, commentary and analysis. We are dedicated to meeting the needs of our readers – most of whom are frequent business travelers," said Dow Jones VP of Print Commercial, Ben Mackness. "Our partnership with KEYPR continues the digital expansion of our amenities business, while staying ahead of subscribers' evolving needs, and reaching travelers looking to engage with world-class news and reporting."

With technology being embraced in everyday home life, hoteliers have come to rely on KEYPR's lead in the hospitality tech space to dramatically increase their efforts in implementing technology that not only improves communication between their guests and services, but also delivers a forward-thinking approach to content. Developing deep integrations and customized partnerships with prestigious content creators like The Wall Street Journal further separates KEYPR from competitors and delivers on one of the company's key promises: to delight and engage guests.

"Guest engagement on the KEYPR platform is consistently above 90% in part because of our deep content offering. We can see that KEYPR guests are using our enabled platform of devices to manage all aspects of their stay, including access to premium news, video and other forms of entertainment," said CEO Robert Stevenson. "While other platforms are only offering web links or unlicensed content on their tablets and mobile apps, we have been growing the KEYPR content library and working on first-ever integrations with great partners like The Wall Street Journal to drive engagement and continually provide a superior guest experience."

The team at KEYPR are working diligently to provide customers with rich content integrations that extend beyond traditional operational solutions like mobile check-in and keyless entry, continuing to make the platform by far the most robust offering in the industry. This partnership opens up another opportunity for hoteliers to add value to their guest experience through best-in-class digital amenities. By offering The Wall Street Journal on the KEYPR platform, the award-winning newspaper will see distribution grow, reaching millions of new potential readers. The Wall Street Journal and hotel operators receive reports with usage and behavioral data which can be used to understand what types of content performs well with their customers, to continually improve their service offerings.

The Wall Street Journal app is now live across KEYPR's affiliate hotel and luxury residence network.

About KEYPR

KEYPR® is the broadest cloud-based guest experience and management platform available for hotels, casinos and residential properties. The platform delivers a friction-free personalized guest experience, while creating new operational efficiencies and driving additional revenue opportunities for property owners. Guests can access a directory of services, including dining, entertainment, third-party content and more through an in-room tablet and custom mobile app. The app also allows guests to bypass the front desk via keyless entry. Additionally, owners and managers gain valuable insight through the integrated dashboard (GEMS®) and intuitive tools that provide visibility into guest needs before, during and after their stay -- all while easily monitoring operational KPIs across multiple properties. For further information, visit: www.keypr.com

About The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 37 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp.

CONTACT

Megan Pope

Vice President of Marketing, KEYPR

megan@keypr.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keypr-and-dow-jones-partner-to-deliver-the-wall-street-journal-to-hotels-300646008.html

SOURCE KEYPR

Related Links

https://www.keypr.com

