Keyrenter Annapolis Property Management Assists Military Families and Landlords in Anne Arundel County Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's peak moving season in Anne Arundel County and Keyrenter Property Management Annapolis is assisting military families and landlords with the process. There is a large population of enlisted people in the area and many of them are renting single family homes from do-it-yourself landlords. It's important that they all understand the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and how it impacts their lease agreements. Otherwise they could lose thousands of dollars.

The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) provides protection for individuals called to active duty in the military. Failure to follow SCRA or other Fair Housing Guidelines is a costly mistake that do-it-yourself (DIY) landlords and tenants don't want to make. "Having systems in place to ensure compliance is the best way to avoid potential issues," said Mark Miller of Keyrenter Annapolis. "Knowing how to reduce vacancy rates will increase the return on your real estate investment."

Mark was a novice do-it-yourself landlord for years after purchasing his first rental property at age 23. He learned the basics of property management the hard way. After retiring from his 24-year career at the Montgomery County Police Department, he teamed up with Keyrenter, a national franchisor specializing in single family home management. After acquiring his real estate license and honing his skills, he opened Keyrenter Annapolis Property Management. His strong leadership and management abilities combined with a natural propensity toward service made his career change the perfect fit.

"People love the idea of owning rental property until tenant issues or maintenance emergencies arise," said Mark. Many do-it-yourself landlords find the job stressful and mistakenly think it's too expensive to hire a professional property manager. In actuality, studies show that it actually increases your bottom line. It's the little things that make a difference:

Enhanced tenant screening

Syndicated advertising

Move-in and move-out inspections with pictures

Consistent proactive maintenance processes

When Mark isn't taking care of his clients, you might find him volunteering as a youth sports coach for rugby. He's also an instructor and practitioner of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. It's Mark's mission in life to be of service to others.

