Keyrenter Washington DC Adds Rental Licensing to a Seamless Property Management Process

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyrenter Washington DC Property Management announced the expansion of services to include Rental Licensing. This addition of services is a relief to its residential landlord clients in the DC area.

All rental properties in DC are required to have a rental license. Simplified, the four-stage process involves tax registration, a basic business license, RAD registration and a DCRA inspection. The RAD portion is especially important for owners to ensure their property is exempt from Rent Control. The procedure can be complicated and time consuming.

In a city that heavily advocates rights of tenants, Keyrenter cannot stress enough the importance of using a Property Manager. Landlord-Tenant disputes can carry on for years while homeowners lose valuable rental income. While helping property owners and investors minimize exposure to potential litigation, Keyrenter advocates for their clients in Landlord and Tenant legal situations. Most homeowners turn to property management companies after they're challenged by savvy tenants and subjected to the lengthy process of landlord-tenant court.

Residential property investment has become a popular tool among both small and large investors. Although cloud-based technology offers software solutions to do-it-yourselfer's trying to save a buck, savvy landlords and property investors understand the value of professional management services such as those offered by Keyrenter Washington DC.

"Our expertise reduces vacancy and increases return on investment," said Debbie Gomes, Founder of Keyrenter Washington DC. "Our clients don't have the time or inclination for tedious tasks associated with residential property management. Some live abroad and depend on us to provide a seamless management process from start to finish. Exceptional customer service experience is our top priority." Keyrenter's full range of services include:

Assist Owners and Investors with Leasing Services

Assist Owners and Investors with Buying and Selling Properties

Rental Market Analysis

Rental Licensing, DCRA Inspections, RAD registration

Syndicated Advertising

Enhanced Tenant Screening

Video Inspections

Payment Processing for Mortgages, Property Taxes, Property Insurance, HOA fees

Maintenance Management

24-hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

Quick and Accurate Reconciled Owner Statements

Online Rental Payment Processing via ACH

Convenient Online Owner Portal

