Keyrock Set to Deploy $10 Million into the Radix DeFi Ecosystem

BRUSSELS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyrock , a digital-asset market maker, has announced integration of the Radix public ledger into its market making technology stack. Over the next 12 months, Keyrock will deploy $10m+ of token capital into the Radix DeFi ecosystem to support a more stable trading environment for its users.

Keyrock's CSO, Juan-David Mendieta, said: "Our support for Radix aligns with Keyrock's broader mission to expand tokenized economies and adapt financial strategies through DeFi applications. High liquidity is crucial in DeFi ecosystems, as it promotes a more inclusive, accessible, and resilient DeFi marketplace. The ripple effect of these improvements is substantial: greater organic trading volumes, an increase in user base, more institutional adoption, enhanced trust, and greater awareness of these venues. Radix has continuously proven to be one of the safest, thanks to its robust smart contract language integrated into its tool suite and we're proud to be able to help its participants excel."

Keyrock's innovative market making solutions are set to increase liquidity availability by providing a fertile ground for traders, token holders, and dApps within the Radix ecosystem. This means expanded support for the number of dApps including CaviarNine, Ociswap, and DeFi Plaza, amongst many others, which stand to benefit significantly from improved market liquidity.

Andy Jarrett, CEO of Radix Tokens (Jersey), commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Keyrock into the Radix ecosystem. Their expertise in market making and innovative DeFi strategies will help to significantly accelerate the growth of the Radix platform and expand the possibilities within the Radix DeFi ecosystem."

Market making plays a pivotal role in the efficiency and robustness of market operations by creating reliable ecosystems that inherently attract investors. These markets appeal to investors due to the ease of executing sizable trades and their up-to-date, accurate prices, fostering price discovery rather than mere replication of prices from other sources.

This collaboration is expected to draw more users, builders, and capital to Radix, showcasing the network's robustness and potential for sophisticated financial applications, particularly in decentralized exchanges, real-world asset tokenization, lending and borrowing, options, derivatives, and perpetuals.

Keyrock has been actively involved in the DeFi landscape, investing substantial effort in assimilating and implementing emerging protocols. The firm has executed strategies across various DeFi avenues, including NFT lending on Sharky, perpetual strategies on GMX, and Liquidity Provision on Uniswap v3. In July, Keyrock partnered with Credix as one of the first investors of its new private credit lending pool . Most recently, the firm also concluded its first Accelerator Program in partnership with Tenity during which they mentored emerging crypto projects, helping them grow and potentially secure investments.

About Keyrock

Keyrock is a digital asset market maker creating more inclusive and efficient markets. With their proprietary algorithmic technologies, Keyrock provides scalable and adaptable liquidity solutions for marketplaces and asset issuers alike. Keyrock is active on 85+ trading venues both centralized and decentralized and offers services like on-chain liquidity provision, market making, OTC and venture investments. Keyrock investors include Ripple, SIX Fintech Ventures and Middlegame Ventures. For more information please visit: https://keyrock.eu/

About Radix

Radix is the only full-stack, layer-1 smart contract platform that offers a radically better experience both for users and developers. With Radix, users can confidently use Web3 and DeFi to manage their assets and identities; and for developers, Scrypto and Radix Engine provide a powerful and secure asset-oriented programming paradigm that allows builders to intuitively go from idea to production-ready dApps that their users will love.

For more information, please visit: https://www.radixdlt.com/full-stack/ and https://www.radixdlt.com/radfi

