Keyrus and Veezoo Announce European Strategic Alliance to Accelerate the Adoption of Trusted Agentic Analytics

ZURICH, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyrus, a global consulting firm specializing in data strategy, artificial intelligence and digital transformation with nearly three decades of experience, and Veezoo, the leading Agentic Analytics platform, today announced a strategic alliance to democratize access to reliable insights through natural language and intelligent automation.

Veezoo enables real-time insights, empowering faster and more informed decision-making.

This partnership brings together Keyrus's expertise in data foundations, governance and AI implementation with Veezoo's next-generation analytics engine, enabling organizations across Europe to unlock business insights simply by asking questions.

A new era of business intelligence: BI that works like a conversation

Veezoo allows users to ask questions in natural language such as "Why did sales drop 15% last week in Germany?" and instantly get accurate, explainable analyses. Its Agentic AI interprets intent, understands the company's data through a structured Knowledge Graph, and generates trustworthy insights and visualizations without hallucinations.

This user-centric approach replaces complex interfaces with a simple question box, enabling any employee—regardless of technical background—to access real-time insights and make faster, more informed decisions.

Keyrus: unlocking enterprise value through AI adoption

"We are entering a phase where real competitive advantage lies not in having data, but in making it accessible, understandable and reliable for everyone," said Javier Riera, Executive Director at Keyrus.

"Veezoo represents a step-change in how organizations consume analytics. Their technology delivers a conversational and trustworthy BI experience that aligns perfectly with the data strategies we build for our clients. We are excited to join forces with a team pushing the boundaries of what analytics can be," added Ivan Vemado, AI & Innovation Lead at Keyrus.

Veezoo: combining advanced AI with enterprise-grade reliability

"Keyrus brings world-class expertise in data architecture, governance and transformation, which is essential for organizations adopting Agentic Analytics at scale. Our mission has always been to make business data accessible by simply asking questions—reliable, explainable and aligned with the company's domain. With Keyrus, we can accelerate this vision across Europe," said Marcos Monteiro, Co-founder and CEO at Veezoo.

"With a governance layer that is unmatched in the industry, there is no better offering than Veezoo for companies that are truly looking to unleash the power of AI Analytics within their organization", remarks Mark Nelson, CEO & President.

Veezoo originated in 2016 in Zurich, where its founders conducted research in language models, question answering systems and knowledge graphs. Today, thousands of users at companies worldwide, including several Fortune 500 companies, trust Veezoo to deliver reliable insights through natural language, supported by prebuilt industry use cases spanning e-commerce, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and financial services.

A partnership designed for real enterprise impact

Together, the two companies will help enterprises modernize their BI landscape, increase adoption, reduce time to insight, and strengthen data-driven decision-making across all functions.

The alliance combines:

Keyrus's capabilities in data strategy, governance, integration, AI readiness and industry-specific acceleration.

Veezoo's Agentic Analytics engine, built to deliver precise, trustworthy and conversational insights at scale.

About Keyrus: Keyrus is a global consulting and data-technology leader that helps organizations improve performance and accelerate digital transformation through advanced data capabilities and AI-driven strategies. By combining industry, functional and technological expertise in all the most current areas of data and artificial intelligence, Keyrus helps its customers to implement the resources they need to increase their competitiveness, resilience and adaptability. Keyrus offers a complete value proposition, covering consulting and solutions, so that the opportunities created by data, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital become a reality. Relying on the accumulated experience of more than 2.900 people and present in more than 28 countries on 4 continents, Keyrus is one of the foremost international experts in data, consulting, and technology.

About Veezoo: Veezoo is the leading Agentic Analytics platform engineered for reliability, enabling users to access trusted insights from their data simply by asking questions in natural language. Veezoo combines advanced AI, knowledge graphs and intuitive design to democratize analytics for enterprises worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867365/Veezoo_x_Keyrus.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867364/Keyrus_logo.jpg

SOURCE Keyrus