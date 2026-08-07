Keys Inc. and Levels® Forge Exclusive Partnership to Connect the Automotive and Locksmith Industries

Integration will utilize Keys AI to match dealerships and locksmiths with the correct OEM or aftermarket key for each vehicle - creating a frictionless path from vehicle identification to professional fulfillment

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., the AI-powered operating system and marketplace for the U.S. locksmith and roadside service industry, today announced an exclusive partnership with Levels Inc., developer of Levels® Dealer OS, creating a direct technology connection between automotive dealerships and Keys Inc.'s nationwide locksmith network.

Levels Dealer OS is scheduled to officially launch on September 1, 2026, with several additional partnerships and integrations expected to be announced ahead of the rollout.

One order, no phone calls: Levels Dealer OS identifies the vehicle, Keys® matches the key and quotes the job, and a qualified locksmith takes it from there. The all-new Keys App is here. We rebuilt the experience around one promise: help is one tap away. Request a locksmith or roadside service in seconds and let the AI - Keys Concierge™ handle the rest - instantly matching you with rated providers, tracking them in real time, and keeping you updated every step of the way.

Through the Keys Inc. integration, dealerships using Levels Dealer OS will be able to access qualified locksmith providers directly from the dealership operating system while also using Keys technology to help identify the correct automotive key, fob or related product for the specific vehicle involved.

The objective is to make the entire event frictionless.

A dealership identifies the vehicle.

Keys AI analyzes the relevant vehicle information.

The system helps match the dealership and locksmith with the appropriate key solution.

That can include OEM or aftermarket options, depending on the vehicle and service requirements.

A qualified locksmith can then be connected to complete the work.

No guessing games. No jumping between disconnected catalogs. No unnecessary room for error.

"What we have built between Keys and Levels is incredibly exciting because we are connecting much more than two software platforms," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Keys Inc. and founder of Levels. "We are connecting the dealership, the vehicle, the correct key, the locksmith and ultimately the completed service into one intelligent workflow."

AI-Powered Key Matching

One of the most important components of the integration is the ability for Keys technology to help determine the appropriate key product for a dealership vehicle.

Automotive keys are not interchangeable commodities.

The correct key or fob can depend on vehicle year, make, model, VIN information, generation, trim, frequency, FCC identification, transponder technology, programming requirements and other vehicle-specific factors.

Traditionally, identifying the correct product can involve searching multiple catalogs, checking different distributors, calling suppliers or relying on individual experience.

Keys Inc. and Levels Dealer OS are working to make that process dramatically simpler.

Vehicle information already present inside the dealership environment can be used as the starting point for Keys AI to help identify compatible options and connect that information with the locksmith responsible for completing the service.

The system can surface both OEM and qualified aftermarket alternatives, giving the dealership and locksmith clearer visibility into the available solution before the service begins.

"There should not be a guessing game when you are dealing with a specific vehicle and a specific key," Alyousfi said. "The technology should know what vehicle is in front of us, help identify what belongs to it and move that information directly to the professional doing the work. That is the experience we are building."

From Vehicle to Key to Locksmith

The integration is designed to connect what have traditionally been separate steps.

A vehicle enters dealership inventory.

Its information already exists inside Levels Dealer OS.

A key requirement is identified.

Keys AI helps determine the appropriate key or fob.

OEM and aftermarket options can be evaluated.

A qualified locksmith can be matched to the dealership.

The service can be fulfilled and documented.

The result is a much more connected transaction between the automotive and locksmith industries.

"When you look at the power of these two systems together, it becomes obvious why this relationship matters," Alyousfi said. "Levels understands the vehicle and dealership workflow. Keys understands the locksmith, the key and service fulfillment. Put those together and suddenly a process that used to require multiple companies, phone calls and systems can become one event."

Solving an Everyday Dealership Problem

The use case is immediate.

A trade-in arrives with only one key.

A vehicle needs an additional fob before delivery.

A replacement key requires programming.

A customer loses a key.

An ignition or immobilizer issue appears.

A dealership traditionally has to identify what is needed, locate a locksmith, determine whether that locksmith can service the vehicle, find the correct key, coordinate scheduling, determine pricing and track completion.

What should be a straightforward transaction can become hours of unnecessary coordination.

Keys Inc. and Levels Dealer OS intend to compress that process into a single connected workflow.

Vehicle identification. Key matching. Provider matching. Fulfillment. Documentation.

Two Industries That Should Have Been Connected Years Ago

Alyousfi has spent nearly two decades in the automotive industry and years building technology for locksmith professionals through Keys Inc.

He has maintained AuctionACCESS credentials since 2006 and has worked firsthand with dealership inventory, wholesale vehicles, automotive sales and the operational problems dealers face every day.

That background eventually intersected with the locksmith industry through Keys Inc.

"I grew up in the automotive industry. I've had AuctionACCESS since 2006. Then I spent years building Keys and working directly with locksmith professionals throughout the country," Alyousfi said. "That put me in a position where I could see both industries from the inside."

He continued:

"These industries have needed each other forever. Dealers need locksmiths. Locksmiths work on dealer vehicles every day. But nobody has truly built the infrastructure that allows them to operate together intelligently. I believe I am in the position to finally make that marriage work."

One Founder. Two Industries. One Connected Infrastructure.

The partnership is substantially larger than placing a locksmith-service button inside dealership software.

Keys Inc. has developed provider infrastructure, service technology and AI capabilities specifically around locksmith operations.

Levels Dealer OS is being developed around dealership inventory and the day-to-day operational requirements of automotive businesses.

Connecting the platforms allows information to move between those environments without requiring dealership personnel or locksmiths to repeatedly re-enter or interpret the same vehicle information.

That creates the potential for a dealership employee to move from identifying a vehicle problem to determining the appropriate key solution and connecting with a qualified locksmith through one coordinated system.

"There is an enormous amount of power in connecting two industries at the data level," Alyousfi said. "It is amazing to see what we have built. The vehicle information, AI, key matching and nationwide locksmith infrastructure can work together instead of operating as separate pieces."

Built to Reduce Errors

Automotive key errors can be expensive.

Ordering the wrong key means delays, returns, wasted shipping and additional labor.

Sending a locksmith without the correct information can create another trip.

Incorrect compatibility assumptions can delay a vehicle from being prepared for sale.

Keys Inc. and Levels Dealer OS are being built around the opposite experience.

Identify the vehicle correctly.

Match the correct key.

Present OEM or aftermarket options.

Connect the right locksmith.

Complete the service.

The goal is to remove friction and reduce unnecessary opportunities for human error throughout the transaction.

"When technology has the information necessary to make the correct match, there is no reason the dealership should be guessing," Alyousfi said. "No guessing games. No unnecessary errors. We want the system doing the heavy lifting before the locksmith ever arrives."

Major Integrations Coming Before September 1

The Keys Inc. integration is one component of a broader technology ecosystem being assembled around Levels Dealer OS ahead of its September 1 launch.

Levels Inc. is currently working behind the scenes on additional partnerships and integrations that are expected to be announced prior to release.

The objective is to bring more of the dealership's daily operation into one connected operating environment rather than forcing dealers to manage numerous disconnected software products and service providers.

"We have some very exciting partnerships and integrations coming before September 1," Alyousfi said. "When the industry sees the complete platform, I believe people are going to understand why we have been so excited about what we are building."

He added:

"I feel like I'm entering my prime with the experience, technology and relationships to execute ideas I could see years ago. Some ideas are simply ahead of their time. Today the technology is finally here to make them real."

Levels Dealer OS Launches September 1, 2026

Levels Dealer OS is scheduled to officially launch on September 1, 2026.

The platform is being developed as a full-stack dealership operating system bringing inventory, CRM, communications, test-drive management, employee management, scheduling, dealership phone services, financing, payment portals, vendor services and strategic integrations together within one environment.

The Keys Inc. partnership introduces another layer to that infrastructure: an intelligent connection between the vehicle, the correct key and the professional capable of completing the work.

Dealer. Vehicle. Key. Locksmith. One connected event.

Additional Levels Dealer OS partnerships and integrations are expected to be announced ahead of launch.

Learn more at levels.dealer

About Keys Inc.

Keys Inc. is an AI-powered operating system, marketplace and technology platform serving the U.S. locksmith and roadside service industry.

Keys connects consumers, businesses and automotive organizations with a nationwide network of vetted locksmith professionals while providing locksmiths with technology for dispatching, service management, invoicing, payments, inventory, customer communication and business growth.

Keys Inc. supports more than 1,000 locksmith professionals across all 50 states and has received consecutive ALOA Best New Product Awards in 2022 and 2023.

Learn more at Keys.App.

About Levels Inc.

Levels Inc. is the developer of Levels Dealer OS, a next-generation dealership operating system built around the real-world requirements of automotive dealers.

Scheduled to launch September 1, 2026, Levels Dealer OS is being designed to bring dealership operations, inventory, CRM, communications, employees, financing, payments, vendor relationships and integrated services together within one connected system.

Built from nearly two decades of firsthand automotive-industry experience, Levels Dealer OS is designed around how dealerships actually operate and the relationships they depend upon every day.

Learn more at levels.dealer

Media Contact

Keys Inc. Media Relations

[email protected]

Keys.App

SOURCE Keys Inc.