Keys Inc. Unveils New Keys App UI, Advancing Its Vision as the Trusted Access Layer for Certified Locksmith Services

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc. today announced a major new update to the Keys App, introducing a redesigned interface that makes it faster and easier for customers to connect with trusted, certified locksmiths in their area.

The updated experience focuses on simplicity and speed - helping users quickly request service, communicate with providers, and get back to what matters most. Behind the scenes, the platform continues to evolve with powerful tools built by Keys Inc in-house teams at Levels AI and Levels Tech.

At the iconic Fox Theatre — Loay Jamal Alyousfi representing Keys Inc. at the 2026 Startup Grind Global Conference, building the future of trusted access and empowering locksmiths nationwide. #LevelsUP #KeysApp

"We are constantly improving and never letting our foot off the trigger," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, Founder and CEO of Keys Inc. "Every idea, every feature, every integration - if it helps the industry and our users, we're building it."

While the update enhances the customer experience, it also strengthens the tools available to locksmith professionals on the platform. Keys provides enterprise-level software for certified locksmiths at no subscription cost - giving them access to dispatching, payments, customer management, and more, all in one place.

"Keys® gives certified locksmiths the tools they need to run and grow their business without barriers," Alyousfi said. "We only succeed when they succeed."

A key part of the Keys platform is its focus on trust. Only verified locksmith providers are onboarded, and in states without licensing requirements, Keys encourages and recognizes certifications from the Associated Locksmiths of America to help ensure providers meet professional standards.

"Right now, 37 states across the United States operate without statewide locksmith licensing standards – meaning someone can just form an LLC and immediately present themselves as a locksmith," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi. "Most Americans assume there is government

oversight and vetting in place, but across the country, there isn't. That exposes 220 million to 270 million Americans to real risk - and it's something that should never be left to chance."

To address this, Alyousfi has introduced the LINC Act (Locksmith Industry National Certification Act), a proposed federal initiative aimed at creating consistent standards and improving safety across the industry.

The mission behind Keys® is simple: make it easier for people to find locksmiths they can trust, while giving professionals the tools they need to succeed.

"Keys is becoming the trusted layer for locksmith services," Alyousfi said. "We're here to support the professionals doing the right thing and make sure customers feel confident every time they request help."

The Keys App is available on iOS and Android.

About Keys Inc.

Keys Inc. is a technology company focused on improving how people find and connect with locksmith services. Its platform connects customers with verified providers while giving locksmiths access to powerful business tools - without subscription fees - helping them manage and grow their operations more efficiently.

Media Contact:

Keys Inc.

Website: https://www.keys.app/

Email: [email protected]

Invest: https://keys.app/invest/

#LevelsUP #KeysApp

SOURCE Keys Inc.