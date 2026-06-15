Keys Inc. to Introduce Keys Concierge™ and Showcase Major Keys App Updates at ALOA 2026 in Las Vegas

Keys Inc. will exhibit at Booth #100 during the 2026 ALOA Convention & Security Expo, introducing locksmiths to major platform enhancements, patent-pending AI technology, Keys Concierge, Keys Visa® Spend Card, Keys Financial Accounts, and its national push for stronger locksmith licensing standards.

TUCSON, Ariz., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., the technology company modernizing the U.S. locksmith and roadside service industry and a two-time Best New Product Award winner from the Associated Locksmiths of America (ALOA), today announced the launch of the all-new Keys App. The moment a request is submitted, the AI - Keys Concierge™ instantly dispatches it to a network of nearby, rated service providers - typically connecting customers with a locksmith or roadside professional in just minutes. Keys® then tracks the job in real time, delivering on the company's promise that help is one tap away.

The all-new Keys App is here. We rebuilt the experience around one promise: help is one tap away. Request a locksmith or roadside service in seconds and let the AI - Keys Concierge™ handle the rest - instantly matching you with rated providers, tracking them in real time, and keeping you updated every step of the way.

The 2026 ALOA Convention & Security Expo will take place June 21-27, 2026, with the Security Expo scheduled for June 26-27, 2026, at South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Keys Inc. will be located at Booth #100, positioned toward the left side of the entrance.

At ALOA 2026, Keys Inc. will introduce locksmiths to the latest version of the Keys App, featuring major user interface enhancements, improved provider onboarding, expanded business tools, and the company's new Keys Concierge™ service. Keys Concierge is powered by Keys Inc.'s patent-pending AI technology designed to help locate, contact, onboard, and dispatch certified locksmith providers when a customer needs service in an area where coverage is limited.

"ALOA Convention & Security Expo is one of the most important events in the locksmith and security industry, and Keys Inc. is proud to be part of it," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, Founder & CEO of Keys Inc. "We built Keys to help certified locksmiths grow their businesses, receive more service opportunities, manage their operations, and stand out as trusted professionals. At Booth #100, we are excited to show the locksmith community how far the platform has come."

One of the major highlights for ALOA 2026 will be Keys Concierge™, a new service experience created to help solve one of the biggest challenges in the service industry: connecting customers with trusted providers when immediate local coverage is not already available. When a service request is submitted in an area with limited provider availability, Keys Concierge is designed to help identify nearby locksmiths, begin provider outreach, support onboarding, and help route the service request through the Keys platform.

The feature represents a major step forward in Keys Inc.'s mission to build a more connected national locksmith network. Instead of leaving customers without options when no provider is available in their area, Keys Concierge creates a smarter pathway to expand coverage, bring new locksmiths into the platform, and help certified professionals receive more service opportunities.

Keys Inc. will also showcase improvements across the Keys App, including a cleaner interface, faster navigation, improved provider profiles, verification badges, digital service requests, customer communication, job tracking, service history, invoicing tools, inventory support, and business management features designed to help locksmith companies operate more efficiently.

The company's updated provider onboarding experience is designed to make it easier for locksmith professionals to register, complete required checklist items, update their business profile, display their services, and become visible to customers seeking locksmith and emergency roadside support.

As part of its broader business platform, Keys Inc. will also highlight Keys Financial Accounts and the Keys Visa® Spend Card, financial tools designed to help locksmith professionals manage business payments, spending, and daily operations from within the Keys ecosystem. The Keys Visa® Spend Card is built to support locksmith business expenses such as tools, fuel, parts, inventory, travel, and employee spending, while Keys Financial Accounts are designed to help providers better organize business transactions and support more professional field operations.

These tools are part of Keys Inc.'s larger goal of giving locksmiths a connected platform to manage service requests, customers, payments, business spending, and operations in one place.

Keys Inc. will also continue to build awareness for the LINC Act, short for the Locksmith Industry National Certification Act. The initiative advocates for stronger national locksmith standards, including a Federal Locksmith License and a more consistent national framework for locksmith certification, background checks, and credential verification.

"Locksmiths are trusted with access to homes, businesses, vehicles, safes, and critical property," Alyousfi added. "That level of trust deserves modern technology and stronger standards. Keys Inc. is working to support the legitimate locksmith professionals who do things the right way."

The company's presence at ALOA 2026 follows continued growth within the locksmith community and builds on Keys Inc.'s previous recognition as a back-to-back ALOA Best New Product Award winner. With more locksmiths joining the platform, Keys Inc. continues to position itself as a technology partner for certified providers nationwide.

Attendees are invited to visit Keys Inc. at Booth #100 during the Security Expo on June 26-27, 2026, to meet the team, download the Keys App, view the latest platform updates, learn about Keys Concierge, explore Keys Visa® Spend Card and Keys Financial Accounts, and support the company's effort to advance national locksmith licensing standards through the LINC Act.

For more information, visit Keys.app.

Financial Services Disclosure:

Keys Inc. is a technology company, not a bank. Keys Inc. partners with Stripe Payments Company for money transmission services and account services, with funds held at Fifth Third Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. The Keys Visa® Spend Card is a Visa® Commercial card powered by Stripe and issued by Celtic Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.. Keys Financial Accounts are eligible for FDIC pass-through deposit insurance if certain requirements are met. Neither Stripe nor Keys Inc. is an FDIC-insured institution.

Media Contact:

Keys Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Website: Keys.app

About Keys Inc.

Keys Inc. is a technology company building a national platform for locksmith services, emergency roadside support, key duplication, key programming, dispatch, provider onboarding, inventory tools, business financial tools, and management solutions. Through the Keys App, Keys Concierge, Keys Visa® Spend Card, Keys Financial Accounts, and its LINC Act initiative, Keys Inc. is working to modernize the locksmith industry while supporting certified professionals and improving consumer safety.

SOURCE Keys Inc.