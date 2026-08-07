Keys Inc. Launches AI-Powered Nationwide Key Distribution Network for Locksmiths

Keys Inc. connects locksmiths directly with participating key distributors - helping identify the correct key, compare nearby supply, order instantly and acquire inventory faster

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., the AI-powered operating system and marketplace serving the U.S. locksmith and roadside service industry, today announced the continued expansion of its Keys Distribution Network, a nationwide sourcing and commerce infrastructure designed to connect locksmiths directly with automotive key distributors through Keys.App.

The system is currently being implemented and represents a major expansion of the Keys ecosystem.

Inside America's Biggest Locksmith Expo 🔐 | Keys Inc. at ALOA 2026 Vegas Speed Speed Pictured: the Keys® Distribution Network match screen, showing live distributor offers for a single automotive key SKU ranked by availability, location, price and fulfillment speed. Distributor names anonymized; pricing shown for illustration.

Rather than simply showing locksmiths where a product may be available, Keys® is being built to support the entire procurement event.

Identify the job.

Identify the correct key, fob, lock or hardware.

Let Keys AI match the exact product.

Find the nearest available distributors.

Compare price, availability and speed.

Order directly through Keys®

Ship it or pick it up locally.

Acquire it fast. Complete the job.

Keys Inc. is also implementing local pickup functionality, giving participating distributors the ability to make eligible inventory available for pickup when proximity and availability make that the fastest option.

"The goal is not to tell the locksmith where a key might be and then send them somewhere else to figure it out," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Keys Inc. "We want the locksmith to find the correct key, see who has it, choose the best source and order it directly through Keys.App -One connected transaction."

AI Identifies the Key the Locksmith Needs

Automotive key sourcing is highly vehicle-specific.

The correct key or fob can depend on vehicle year, make, model, VIN information, FCC ID, frequency, transponder type, blade configuration, programming requirements and other compatibility factors.

Choosing the wrong product can mean wasted time, returns and - most importantly - a lost customer.

Keys Inc. is applying AI to reduce that uncertainty.

A locksmith can begin with the vehicle information, and Keys technology can help identify the appropriate key or fob before matching that product against participating distributor inventory.

The system is designed to surface both OEM and aftermarket options where applicable.

"There should not be a guessing game," Alyousfi said. "If our technology has the vehicle information, our AI will help identify the key the locksmith needs and connect that exact demand with distributors that can fulfill it."

From Search to Purchase in a Click

The Keys Distribution Network is being developed as an integrated shopping experience inside Keys.App.

Locksmiths will be able to shop participating distributors without leaving the platform.

Instead of opening multiple distributor websites, calling suppliers or manually searching catalogs one by one, the locksmith can move from identifying the product to ordering it through the Keys ecosystem.

The experience is designed around speed:

AI-assisted key and fob identification

Vehicle-specific compatibility matching

OEM and aftermarket options

Participating distributor inventory

Nearby distributor discovery

Price comparison

Product availability

Direct ordering through Keys.App

Fast fulfillment options

Local pickup as the feature rolls out

"We're building toward a future where a locksmith doesn't have to think about where the key is coming from - they simply need to know that Keys can help get them to the right product, from the right source, at the right moment," Alyousfi said. "The opportunity is bigger than ecommerce. It is about turning a fragmented industry into connected infrastructure."

The Nearest Available Distributor

Location is one of the most important elements of the network.

A locksmith may routinely purchase inventory from a distributor hundreds or thousands of miles away without realizing another qualified distributor has the same product nearby.

In some cases, the needed inventory could already be available within the locksmith's own city.

Keys Inc. intends to make that supply visible.

The platform is being designed to match the requested product with participating distributors based on factors including availability, location, price and fulfillment speed.

"Locksmiths may be surprised to discover that the key they need is sitting at a distributor five or ten miles away," Alyousfi said. "That distributor may have always been there. What was missing was the technology connecting the locksmith to that inventory."

Pickup Could Turn Days Into Minutes

Keys Inc. is also implementing a pickup feature within the Distribution Network.

Where supported by a participating distributor, a locksmith could identify the correct key, purchase it through Keys.App and select local pickup instead of waiting for shipment.

That capability becomes particularly important in automotive locksmithing, where the end customer may already be waiting for service.

A locksmith who can acquire a key locally may be able to preserve a job that otherwise would have been delayed or lost.

"When somebody is standing beside a vehicle and needs a key, two-day shipping may not solve the problem," Alyousfi said. "If that product is available across town, the locksmith should know that. And if they can purchase it immediately and go pick it up, that changes the entire service event."

Price Watch Meets Availability

Keys Inc. is also incorporating price-watch and comparison capabilities into the Distribution Network.

But the company believes price cannot be considered in isolation.

The least expensive product may not be the most valuable option if shipping delays cause the locksmith to lose the service call.

The platform is therefore being designed to give professionals visibility into the combination of:

Price. Availability. Distance. Speed.

A locksmith could compare an inexpensive product shipping from another state with a slightly different option available for immediate pickup nearby.

That gives the professional the information necessary to make the decision that makes sense for that particular customer and job.

"Sometimes the best price wins. Sometimes the fastest option wins," Alyousfi said. "Keys should give the locksmith enough intelligence to make that decision instantly."

Built From What Keys Learned Inside the Industry

Keys Inc. has previously worked with a major automotive key manufacturer and has learned firsthand how key manufacturers and distributors manage inventory availability.

One important lesson was that even major companies sometimes rely on one another when specific keys become difficult to source.

If one organization is running low on a particular product, inventory may be sourced through another participant in the industry.

That experience reinforced Keys Inc.'s belief that automotive key distribution is already a network—it simply lacks a unified technology layer connecting that network to locksmith demand.

"Something I learned from working around major manufacturers is that even they source from each other when inventory gets tight," Alyousfi said. "That tells you something important. The industry is already interconnected. Keys is building the infrastructure to make those connections faster, smarter and accessible to the locksmith who actually needs the product."

Not Another Key Warehouse

Keys Inc. does not intend for the Keys Distribution Network to operate as a single centralized warehouse competing against established distributors.

Its strategy is to work with them.

Participating distributors can make their products available through Keys.App and gain another direct channel into professional locksmith demand.

"We want to partner with the best distributors in this industry," Alyousfi said. "They already have the inventory, expertise and relationships. Keys brings the technology, the locksmith network and the ability to connect demand with the right supply."

The model is designed to allow inventory to remain distributed while making access to that inventory more intelligent.

The product does not have to be sitting in a Keys warehouse.

It needs to be sitting somewhere the locksmith can get it.

Keys technology is designed to find where that is.

Dedicated Distributor Portal

Keys Inc. has already developed a dedicated distributor login and portal for companies participating in the network.

Participating distributors will be able to connect with the Keys ecosystem and make products available to locksmiths using Keys.App.

Keys Inc. is actively working behind the scenes with industry participants and preparing to present the expanded network to additional leading automotive key manufacturers and distributors across the country.

Distributor Portal:

https://keys.app/LogIn?role=distributor

Distributor and Manufacturer Partnership Inquiries:

[email protected]

Connecting the Entire Transaction

The long-term power of the Keys Distribution Network comes from its connection to the larger Keys infrastructure.

A customer requests service.

A locksmith receives the opportunity.

The vehicle is identified.

Keys AI identifies the appropriate key.

Available distributors are matched.

Prices and proximity can be compared.

The locksmith orders the product.

The product can be shipped—or, where available, prepared for local pickup.

The locksmith acquires the key.

The service is completed.

Customer → Locksmith → Vehicle → AI → Key → Distributor → Order → Fulfillment.

All within one connected ecosystem.

"This is what excites me most," Alyousfi said. "We're connecting demand, intelligence, inventory and fulfillment in a way this industry has never had before. When the locksmith, the product and the distributor can move through one intelligent network, you are no longer just building an app - you are building infrastructure for how the industry operates."

Keys® Positioned at the Center of the Locksmith Ecosystem

Keys Inc. has spent years building technology around professional locksmith operations.

The Keys Distribution Network adds another critical component: supply.

Customers create demand.

Locksmiths provide the service.

Manufacturers produce the products.

Distributors make those products available.

Keys.App can connect the transaction between them.

"We have spent years putting these pieces together, and it is amazing to see the power of what is now being built," Alyousfi said. "The locksmith, the correct key, the distributor and the customer can all become part of the same transaction. I believe Keys Inc. and Keys.App are positioned for greatness."

Join the Keys Distribution Network

Keys Inc. is inviting established automotive key distributors and manufacturers to participate in the expanding Keys Distribution Network.

Distributor Portal:

https://keys.app/LogIn?role=distributor

Distributor & Manufacturer Inquiries:

[email protected]

Keys.App

About Keys Inc.

Keys Inc. is an AI-powered operating system, marketplace and technology platform serving the U.S. locksmith and roadside service industry.

Keys.App connects consumers, businesses and automotive organizations with a nationwide network of vetted locksmith professionals while providing locksmiths with technology for dispatching, service management, invoicing, payments, inventory, customer communication, procurement and business growth.

Keys Inc. supports more than 1,000 locksmith professionals across all 50 states and has received consecutive ALOA Best New Product Awards in 2022 and 2023.

Through the Keys Distribution Network, Keys Inc. is expanding its infrastructure to connect locksmith professionals directly with the distributors, products and manufacturers required to complete their work.

Learn more at Keys.App.

Media Contact

Keys Inc. Media Relations

[email protected]

Keys.App

SOURCE Keys Inc.