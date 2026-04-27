Keys Inc. to Present AI-Powered Locksmith ERP Platform at Startup Grind Global Conference, Addressing U.S. Licensing Gaps and Industry Fragmentation

Founder & CEO Loay Jamal Alyousfi to Pitch at VC Stage; Company Positioned as Emerging Trusted Access Layer for Locksmith Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., a technology company building AI-powered infrastructure for the locksmith industry, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Loay Jamal Alyousfi, will present at the Startup Grind Global Conference on April 28, 2026. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #115 and pitching at 11:30 AM on the VC Pitch Stage.

Keys Inc. has developed Keys®, an AI-powered ERP platform purpose-built for the locksmith industry, delivering a seamless, on-demand consumer experience that connects users with vetted, trusted professionals. The platform addresses a critical gap in the United States, where 37 states operate without statewide licensing requirements for locksmiths - introducing significant risks for consumers seeking access to their homes, vehicles, and businesses.

"Trust is not optional when it comes to access - it is the standard," said Alyousfi. "Keys® was built to enforce that standard at scale - giving consumers certainty and equipping professionals with the infrastructure to operate with consistency, accountability, and efficiency."

Keys® was created to close a systemic gap in the locksmith industry, where fragmented tools and limited oversight have introduced inefficiencies and risk. The platform has evolved into an integrated operating system, combining AI-driven dispatching, embedded payments, and full lifecycle workflow management. Every locksmith on the platform undergoes a structured vetting process, reinforcing a consistent and trusted service experience.

Over the past four years, Keys Inc. has validated its platform directly within the industry. The company was awarded Best New Product by the Associated Locksmiths of America in both 2022 and 2023, recognizing its innovation and impact.

Keys Inc. has also scaled into financial infrastructure, partnering with Stripe to enable embedded financial accounts, including bank accounts and routing capabilities, with funds held at Fifth Third Bank, Member FDIC. The platform also includes the Keys Visa Spend Card, issued by Celtic Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

In parallel with its technology platform, Alyousfi has introduced the LINC Act (Locksmith Industry National Certification Act) - a proposed federal initiative aimed at establishing a national licensing standard for locksmiths to enhance public safety and accountability across all states.

At Startup Grind, Keys Inc. will also showcase its latest innovation: an autonomous AI service agent that helps expand the platform by identifying and onboarding qualified locksmiths in real time based on user demand. This system is the subject of a recently filed U.S. provisional patent application and is designed to enable scalable growth while maintaining quality and trust.

"I built Keys with purpose - to protect consumers and empower the professionals who keep America safe," Alyousfi added. "We're excited to share our latest advancements and connect with investors and partners who share our vision."

Keys Inc. recently filed a Regulation D offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is seeking strategic investors aligned with its mission to become the trusted access layer for the locksmith industry.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Keys Inc. at Booth #115 and attend the live pitch at 11:30 AM on the VC Pitch Stage.

About Keys Inc.

Keys Inc. is a technology company developing an AI-powered ERP platform for the locksmith industry. The Keys® platform combines dispatching, payments, financial services, and business management into a single ecosystem, while providing consumers with seamless access to verified locksmith services.

Media Contact:

Keys Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.keys.app

Invest: keys.app/invest

SOURCE Keys Inc.