Keyspan Initiates Beta Testing, Unveiling a Novel AI-Enhanced Health Management and Longevity Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyspan , the newest entrant in the health and wellness arena, emerges at a crucial time. With 1 in 3 Americans being pre-diabetic and a staggering 80% unaware of their condition, Keyspan's timely introduction holds promise.

Keyspan's Artificial Intelligence-Powered Coaching Interface-Tailored Health Programs Designed for Individual Needs. (PRNewsfoto/Keyspan) The Keyspan Dashboard-A Comprehensive Interface for Health Data Analytics and Biomarker Tracking. (PRNewsfoto/Keyspan)

The health and wellness landscape is ripe for innovation, and Austin-based startup Keyspan is answering that call with its innovative beta platform. What sets Keyspan apart is its fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with hands-on human coaching. Engineered to evaluate more than 25 vital biomarkers and key hormones for both men and women, Keyspan goes beyond mere data collection. It offers everyone a tailor-made, human-centric pathway to optimal health.

"Keyspan isn't your typical health platform. By leveraging AI, we're pushing boundaries, providing a personalized roadmap to health, rooted in science and driven by data," said Nate Taylor, Founder of Keyspan.

Spotlight on Keyspan's Offering:

Comprehensive Biomarker Testing: With the capability to test 25+ biomarkers, Keyspan presents a holistic picture of an individual's health, offering insights that few platforms can match.

With the capability to test 25+ biomarkers, Keyspan presents a holistic picture of an individual's health, offering insights that few platforms can match. Human-Centric AI Personalization : At Keyspan, technology meets empathy. Their unique blend of AI-assisted health coaching offers a truly individualized wellness approach, moving from a one-size-fits-all model to one that honors human complexity.

: At Keyspan, technology meets empathy. Their unique blend of AI-assisted health coaching offers a truly individualized wellness approach, moving from a one-size-fits-all model to one that honors human complexity. A Nurturing Community: More than just a platform, Keyspan is community-driven. With KeyClub, users are always connected, informed, and empowered throughout their health journeys.

More than just a platform, Keyspan is community-driven. With KeyClub, users are always connected, informed, and empowered throughout their health journeys. Evidence-Based Approach: Keyspan's methods are firmly grounded in science, offering a reliable pathway to optimal health.

Why Choose Keyspan?

Keyspan aims to fill the gap between generic health advice and actionable, data-backed wellness plans. The platform provides tailored support and community encouragement for anyone struggling with unclear health advice or lifestyle challenges. With 7 out of 10 Americans falling victim to preventable chronic illnesses, the need for an initiative like Keyspan is not just timely—it's critical.

Dr. Murdoc Khaleghi, Chief Medical Officer at Keyspan and an esteemed medical community figure, said, "Keyspan isn't just a leap forward in preventive healthcare. It embodies a commitment to helping individuals harness the full potential of their health. Our approach is rooted in years of medical expertise and the latest technological advancements. We're not just offering advice; we're providing a science-backed roadmap to better health."

Keyspan Beta is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. For additional information or to download, visit www.getkeyspan.com or search 'Keyspan' in the respective app stores.

About Keyspan

Keyspan is pioneering a new wave in preventative health management from its Austin, Texas, headquarters. More than just a data-driven wellness platform, Keyspan offers users a personalized roadmap for a longer and healthier life. With an emphasis on prevention over treatment, Keyspan employs state-of-the-art biomarker testing to generate highly individualized diet, exercise, supplement, and lifestyle programs. Founded in 2023, Keyspan is on a mission to make 80% of preventable chronic illnesses obsolete, all while elevating individual performance for a brighter today and a healthier tomorrow.

For media inquiries, contact:

Fiana Tulip

[email protected]

(817) 691-3031

SOURCE Keyspan