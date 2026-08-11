Keystone Appoints Christian Keane as Chief Financial Officer

Keane Brings Over Two Decades of Finance, Strategy and M&A Experience to Keystone's Growing Global Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone, a global technology and advisory firm specializing in economics, technology, strategy, and complex digital ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Christian Keane as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Keane will lead Keystone's Finance organization, overseeing budgeting, planning, and reporting, and will partner with Keystone leadership to accelerate the company's revenue and profit growth.

Keane's appointment comes at a point of significant expansion for the company. In the past year Keystone has opened offices in London, Dubai and Washington, D.C. The firm recently launched AI Navigator, which helps global enterprises translate AI ambition into enterprise-wide transformation, and deepened its antitrust and competition practice with the addition of senior economists previously with the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Christian brings a rare combination of financial discipline and strategic breadth, from capital markets and treasury to M&A and running operations at firms of all sizes," said Keystone CEO Jeff Marowits. "We're growing fast, and Christian will help ensure we have the right financial foundation in place to scale effectively as the partner of choice for our clients. We couldn't be happier he's here."

Keane joins Keystone with more than two decades of experience leading finance and operations at large, complex organizations. Most recently, he served as Deputy CFO and Head of Strategy & Operations at Gartner Inc., where he oversaw the firm's corporate strategy, capital markets activity, and treasury and M&A functions. He has also been involved in significant M&A deals throughout his career, including Gartner's $3.5 billion acquisition of Corporate Executive Board, Nokia's $2.6 billion acquisition of Siemens' stake in Nokia Siemens Networks and Nokia's $7.2 billion divestiture of its mobile phone business to Microsoft. He is a former investment banker at Morgan Stanley, and began his career at AT&T in corporate finance. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Economics from Amherst College.

"Keystone is trusted to advise the world's leading organizations on their most pressing financial and strategic challenges. The unparalleled trust the team has built with its clients, and the huge growth opportunity it creates for the business, is what drew me to this role," said Keane. "The people here are the most talented in the business and I'm looking forward to helping the firm scale while maintaining the unique culture that makes Keystone special."

About Keystone

Keystone is a global technology and advisory firm specializing in economics, technology, strategy, and complex digital ecosystems. Keystone delivers innovative solutions to organizations across the technology, business, legal, and government sectors. Founded in 2003, Keystone operates globally with offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, London, Dubai, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit keystone.com.

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