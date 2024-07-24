KEYSTONE BANK HOLDS CUSTOMER FORUM, REITERATES COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENT SERVICE DELIVERY

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Bank Limited, a leading financial institution in Nigeria who recently emerged as the 'Retail Bank of the Year' at the just concluded Africa Industrial and Development Conference and Awards 2024, reiterated its commitment to excellent service delivery and support to its teeming customers at an exclusive engagement session with customers of the bank held at the esteemed Capital Club in Lagos.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Hassan Imam, described this initiative as part of the bank's efforts to appreciate customers, strengthen relationships, and generate valuable feedback.

He emphasized that the bank would continue to provide innovative and customer-centered services, to ensure exciting experiences at every touchpoint.

He also said "There are planned initiatives in the pipeline to support the educational system in Nigeria by providing public schools in several states with basic school supplies and renovating school buildings, etc. We are also working to further strengthen our robust digital platforms to provide seamless banking for our esteemed customers." According to him, the bank has repositioned itself within five months of assuming office, setting it on a growth trajectory and improving profitability.

Mrs. Nnenna Anyim Okoro, Executive Director, Keystone Bank, said the bank has tailored its products to help customers thrive in their various fields, and the bank will continue to listen to its customers and provide products and services that are convenient, address their needs, and put them first.

Keystone Bank was praised by some customers at the event for its services and commitment to customer growth. Dr. Patrick Iloh, the CEO of Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited, commended the bank's openness and willingness to help customers grow. He said: "When the new management came on board, it was just a call, and I was able to meet them. We met, they listened to my presentation, and afterwards, we secured approval within two days."

Another customer of the bank, Mr. Francisco Lakanu, the CEO of Stratos Trading Limited, praised the lender for helping him and his business grow over the years. He said, "Our relationship with Keystone Bank started in 2019, and I can say for sure, it's been a wonderful experience... The bank has a very supportive team, who always respond to transactions on time; even on weekends, when we call just to follow up, they are always available."

For Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Group Chief Executive Officer of Zylus Group International, it's been a wonderful experience banking with the financial institution. He said, "I'm one of the customers who believes so much in the Keystone Bank brand... We work together as a family when it comes to banking. As a real estate developer, we cannot do without a bank, and Keystone Bank has been there for us all the way. I would only add that they should continue to improve in areas where there are challenges".

