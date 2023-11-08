Keystone Custom Homes Charlotte Division Wins Parade of Homes Gold with Perfect Score for Showcase Home at The Vineyards

"We were thrilled to hear that the judges deemed every element of our model home to be flawless," shares Charlotte Division President Alan Banks. "It speaks to the exceptional talent of Keystone's ability to design homes that fit not only the buyer's desire for style and wow-worthy elements, but also our keen sense of balance, livability of plans, and timelessness."

The model is Keystone's Devonshire plan – easily their most popular design – whose list of exciting features includes an impressive 10-foot-long kitchen island, a grand, winding staircase, ample entertainment areas, and curb appeal that is a true knock-out when experienced. To see photos and a virtual tour of the home, click here, located in Waterfront at The Vineyards at Lake Wylie, a location tucked next to the shores of Lake Wylie.

Keystone has four communities in the Charlotte region, all of them leading the market in popularity, value, and customization options. From Saybrooke at Lake Wylie to McLean South Shore, Keystone worked hard to enter the market as one of the most significant create-your-home builders, offering every buyer an opportunity to customize not only finishes, but even room locations and floorplan configurations.

Alan concludes his remarks by sharing, "There is no other builder in our area that offers this broad level of customization and value. We invite everyone to come and visit the true 'gold standard' of buyer-driven design and customization here in The Vineyards."

For more information about this showcase home, to learn more about their huge Design Studio, or to inquire about all their communities with homes for sale, contact one of Keystone's immediate-response Online Advisors. Or visit KeystoneCustomHome.com to view for-sale properties, to see what's next, or to learn more about the global foundation that fuels their corporate and personal purpose.

Address of the home is: 6116 Jepson Court, Charlotte, NC 28214

Waterfront homes range in size from 1,982 to 4,848 square feet, with bedroom configurations that feature up to 7 bedrooms/flex space.

SOURCE Keystone Custom Homes