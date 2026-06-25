Keystone Custom Homes Wins 5 Awards at 2026 Lancaster Parade of Homes

Covington Cottage model home earns Best of Show, Best Kitchen, Best Interior Design, and more

LANCASTER, Penn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Custom Homes won 5 awards and an honorable mention at the 2026 Lancaster Parade of Homes for their brand-new Covington Cottage model home in Lampeter, PA. The model home is in their Trails at Village Park community and showcases one of their most popular plans. The home won awards for Best of Show, Best Kitchen, Best Decorated, Best Interior Design, and Best Bath, and an Honorable Mention for Best Exterior.

Trails at Village Park Covington Cottage Model Home

The model home, newly opened in April 2026, shows distinctive features like a Parisian Café playhouse in one of the secondary bedrooms, a dog bowl pot filler station in the mudroom area, and a home gym in the basement. Other features to look out for include a dog-themed bedroom on the second floor, the Owner's Suite bath boasting a faux-hardwood-tiled walk-in shower with a body spray system and freestanding soaker tub, and a basement café equipped with a wet bar, beverage refrigerator, and eat-in island. The home incorporates warm tones throughout – a reflection of current design trends.

"I'm extremely proud of our team and the work they put in to build this beautiful home. We take pride in the quality of our craftsmanship and helping people picture their lives in a home built just for them. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building homes our buyers are proud to live in." – Mike Klaips, Regional Sales Manager for Keystone Custom Homes

The Lancaster Parade of Homes

The Lancaster Parade of Homes is an event hosted by the Building Industry Association of Lancaster and showcases new homes across Lancaster and neighboring counties, allowing members of the community to tour the entered homes during the parade. Prior to the parade, all entries are judged by a panel of judges against the other homes in their category with a comparable price point and square footage. Awards were announced on Friday, June 12th at the Parade of Homes Gala, and homes opened for touring Saturday, June 13th through June 21st excluding Monday and Tuesday. The event has great engagement from the Lancaster community with thousands of community members touring the homes during the parade.

Trails at Village Park

Keystone Custom Homes opened Trails at Village Park in June of 2025 and has already sold thirteen homes in the community. With its suburban settings and convenience to downtown Lancaster, the community's appeal is clear. For those seeking a tight-knit local community, nearby Strasburg offers small-town charm with nearby shopping and dining.

One of the neighborhood's key features is that it backs up to Village Park, offering a wealth of amenities just steps away from your home. Village Park is fully equipped with various sports courts and fields including multi-use and micro fields, baseball fields, basketball courts, a volleyball court, and roller rink. Two playgrounds, the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, and a public pool round out the amenities offered at Village Park.

About Keystone Custom Homes

Keystone Custom Homes builds new custom homes across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina, offering homebuyers the opportunity to own a home that is created by them and for them. Their expertly trained team guides buyers through selecting from their award-winning floor plans and customizing every detail to fit their lifestyle and budget. They are dedicated to bringing dream homes to life.

Founder and CEO Jeff Rutt has demonstrated the company's commitment to giving back by donating more than 90% of Keystone's ownership to charity. Through their partnership with HOPE International, Keystone supports micro-loans for underprivileged individuals globally, empowering them to start businesses and provide for their families. Together with their trade partners, expert team, and customers, Keystone Custom Homes strives to be Craftsmen for the Common Good throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

SOURCE Keystone Custom Homes